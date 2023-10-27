Radhika Madan says she has been shamed for losing weight and gaining it: ‘I’m not chasing any shape or size’ | Bollywood News

News Entertainment Bollywood Radhika Madan says she has been shamed for losing weight and gaining it: ‘I’m not chasing any shape or size’

Radhika Madan spoke about body shaming and said that she is not keen on impressing or gaining validation from anybody.

Radhika Madan opened up about body shaming. (Photo: Radhika Madan/Instagram)

Bollywood actor Radhika Madan has opened up about her experiences of facing external judgments and body shaming, including unsolicited comments on how her body should look. The actor, who will next be seen in the film Sajini Shinde Ka Viral Video, revealed that she faced criticism both when she gained 12 kgs and when she lost a major chunk of weight.

In an interview with Bollywood Bubble, Radhika said, “No one can ever be happy. When I gained weight for Pataakha, I gained about 12 kgs, I was shamed at that point. When I lost weight for Angrezi Medium I was shamed at that point. When I did Shiddat, when I was heavier than this, I was shamed then and if I have lost weight or whatever still I’m shamed. So, I’m like they can never be happy. I feel people see in you what they see in themselves.” (Sic)

The actor added, “I’m not chasing any shape or size. I just want to be happy. If I’m ok with myself, I’m happy. I don’t wany anything else. I want a healthy life. I’m not here to impress or gain validation of svery single person. I won’t be able to. Mein Oscar bhi le aau, National Award bhi tab bhi bolenge itni achi acting thi nahi waise (Even if I win an Oscar or National Award, they will still say my acting was not so good).” Radhika has been a part of films like Shiddat, Angrezi Medium, Pataakha, Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota, and Kuttey among others. Her upcoming film Sajini Shinde Ka Viral Video is helmed by Mikhil Musale and also stars Nimrat Kaur, Subodh Bhave, Sumeet Vyas, and Chinmay Mandlekar.

Click for more updates and latest Bollywood news along with Entertainment updates. Also get latest news and top headlines from India and around the world at The Indian Express.