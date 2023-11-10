Radhika Iyengar on writing ‘Fire on the Ganga’

In her non-fiction book, ‘Fire on the Ganges: Life among the Dead in Banaras’, on Varanasi’s body-burning Dom community, budding author-journalist Radhika Iyengar shows how caste-heterogeneous patriarchy controls how their lives are Who gets the option? lead.

Hindus consider Banaras as the city of salvation. Cremating him there and immersing his ashes in the holy Ganges is the path to his attainment salvation: Freedom from the cycle of endless birth and death. At Chand Ghat in Varanasi, Dom people – a Dalit sub-caste – burn dead bodies. According to a legend, the Dom people were designated by Lord Shiva to perform this task. However, it is not fully lost on them that its casteist strictures govern this activity.

in his non-fiction book Fire on the Ganga: Life among the dead in Banaras (Fourth Estate, a HarperCollins imprint, 2023), journalist and debutant author Radhika Iyengar shows how caste-heterogeneous patriarchy governs people who live their own way, do what they do, and live in the places of their caste. Have cultural capital according to. Edited excerpts:

What attracted you to the world of Land of the Dead?

While pursuing my master’s degree in journalism at Columbia University, New York, as part of a thesis project, I was looking to report on a topic. I remember I found an article on the Dom community. However, the more I researched about it, the more I realized that there was not enough information about the community beyond what was available in books about the Dom men’s work of burning bodies. His identity was completely intact Ghats, It was a very one-dimensional representation. I wanted to connect with stories from other aspects of their lives. From the children of the community hoping for a different future to the women missing from public places.

What did your report reveal about the marginalization of women at the intersection of caste, gender and poverty?

Talking to women in the community was one of the most enriching experiences I had. Sometimes our conversations were serious and intense, sometimes they were light and playful, and often therapeutic. The more time I spent with them, I realized that even though our worlds were different, as women we could connect with each other in many ways.

There is a scene in the book where Twinkle, a main character, is cooking lunch and her sister-in-law is joining her in the kitchen. At that time, I was sitting near them silently watching the pair. Soon, they were talking to me. They asked me how like marital markers Mangalsutra are important in other parts of the country, since a Mangalsutra It does not have ‘much value’ or is not an essential piece of jewelery for married women in the Dom community. Toe rings, bangles for them, dot, vermilion And the importance of anklet is more. Such exchanges laid the groundwork for dialogue on more serious issues such as lack of economic freedom, choice, and early marriage.

Caste, along with gender discrimination and lack of money, plays an important factor in their lives. For example, when Dolly, a young widow, tries to find work opportunities in dominant caste households, she is mainly offered the job of ‘toilet’ cleaner. Often, they perform these tasks with their bare hands, without any safety equipment and with meager earnings. When Dolly finally decides to open a small shop on the doorstep of her one-room house to earn a livelihood, she faces opposition from her own community. Housewives are not ‘expected’ to be entrepreneurs or entrepreneurs.

Is there anything in this book that you found most difficult to document?

Many but I think the scenes that describe the experiences of Komal (a teenage Brahmin girl) when her neighborhood finds out that she is in a relationship with Lakshya (a young man from the Dom community) were difficult to write. Mainly because those interviews were difficult. Even though she did not belong to the Yadavas caste, she was brought up among them colony, and so, they considered him one of their own. The way her neighbors tried to publicly humiliate, defame and intimidate her after they found out about her relationship was extremely disturbing. It makes you realize how twisted our society is.

You have mentioned that you had ‘no interest in following up on the accident or the alleged murder’ of Second Lal. why so?

From the beginning, I was sure that this book would not be a crime investigative story. My primary focus was to follow the lives of a handful of people in the community who were making some very challenging, life-changing decisions to live lives completely different from the ones they were given. Introducing a group of individuals who were precariously navigating a caste-ridden and gender-biased landscape. Investigating whether Second Lal was murdered or died accidentally would only draw a lot of attention to his widow Dolly, which I didn’t want. However, I wanted to document Dolly’s transformation from a woman who believed in the goodness of everyone, to a sharp businesswoman who only believed in herself.

How do you self-analyze what to ask or when to protest?

During the early rounds, no one was very forthcoming. Nor did I expect anything like this from him. Many people do not want to open their world to a stranger. However, respecting their space, I did not want to interfere. At Manikarnika Ghat, I would stand back and just observe. It took time to build a level of comfort and understanding and get to the point where they felt safe enough to have honest and open conversations. If they were not comfortable, I did not investigate further.

Saurabh Sharma is a freelance journalist who writes on books and gender.

