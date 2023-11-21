Pune, India, Nov. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Global radar simulator market size rated USD 2.36 Arab in 2022 and is expected to expand USD 2.41 Arab in 2023 To USD 3.31 Arab by 2030Exhibit A CAGR of 4.7% During the study period.

Radar simulator refers to hardware or software that mimics the operation of a radar system. The market growth can be attributed to the deployment of radar simulators to create training simulation environments. In addition, technologically advanced simulators are being acquired by border security forces, paramilitary forces and military forces.

Fortune Business Insights™ Provides this information in its research report titled “Radar Simulator Market, 2023-2030”.

List of Major Players in Radar Simulator Market Report:

AdaCell Technologies Ltd (Australia)

ARI Simulation (India)

Acewavetech (South Korea)

Buffalo Computer Graphics (US)

CambridgePixel Ltd (US)

Harris Corporation (US)

Mercury Systems Inc. (US)

Rockwell Collins (USA)

Ultra-Electronics Inc. (US)

Textron Systems (US)

Pregasys Canada Inc. (Canada)

Micro Nav Ltd (UK)

Scope and divisions of the report:

report coverage Description forecast period 2023-2030 Forecast CAGR 4.7% 2030 price projection 3.31 billion US dollars Market size in 2023 US$2.41 billion historical data 2019-2021 number of pages 200 report coverage Revenue Forecast, Company Profile, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Latest Trends segments covered By end use industry

by application

by commercial

by system Area covered North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa Radar Simulator Market Growth Drivers Increasing demand for aircraft in commercial and military sector to boost market growth Use of radar simulators to develop training simulation environments to promote market growth

Covid-19 impact:

Declining demand for civil aviation adversely impacts market growth

The radar simulator market was negatively impacted due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This saw a decline in demand for civil aviation, which led to a decline in air traffic and limited airport infrastructure growth in 2020. Additionally, supply chain disruptions across the globe were witnessed due to lockdown measures, which further led to a huge backlog of orders.

Division:

Increasing demand for experienced military personnel to accelerate development of the region

In terms of end use industry, the market is segmented into commercial and military. The military sector has the largest market share. The increasing demand for trained and experienced military personnel across the globe is driving the growth of this sector.

Use of simulators for training radar operators to promote development of aviation sector

Commercially, the market is classified into aviation, automobile and others. Aviation segment to gain largest share in radar simulator market in 2022. Commercial pilots and radar operators are being trained using the simulator in aviation applications. This factor is promoting the expansion of the aviation sector.

Increase in product demand for fire control to drive growth of operator training segment

By application, the market is divided into operator training and designing testing. The operator training segment will witness a leading position during the forecast period. The product is witnessing growth in demand from various applications including navigation, fire control and surveillance, search and mission training. This factor is fueling the growth of the operator training segment.

Complexity associated with simulation of real-time conditions to boost growth of hardware segment

According to the system, the market is classified into hardware and software. The hardware segment has the largest share in the market. The complexity associated with simulating scenarios in real time is accelerating the growth of the hardware segment.

From a regional perspective, the market is segmented into Europe, Asia Pacific, North America, and Rest of the World.

Report Coverage:

The research report covers various factors that are driving the growth of the market. Furthermore, it highlights the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and restraining factors on the market growth. The report also highlights notable industry developments and strategic initiatives by leading companies.

Drivers and restrictions:

inclusion of active Electronically Scanned Arrays in Radar Simulators to Boost Market Growth

The growth of the radar simulator market is driven by the inclusion of active electronically scanned array (ASEA) in the product. The detection range is increased with better antenna directivity, higher combined power and higher SNR due to AESA.

Despite the increasing scope for product adoption, increase in radar malfunctions may hinder the market growth.

Detailed Table of Contents:

Introduction scope of research market segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and assumptions

executive Summary

market dynamics market driver market restrictions market opportunities market trends

key insights Major Industry Developments – Major contracts and agreements, mergers, acquisitions and partnerships Latest Technological Advancements porter’s five forces analysis supply chain analysis Qualitative Insights – Impact of the COVID-19 Pandemic on the Global Radar Simulator Market

Global Radar Simulator Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2019-2030 Main findings/definition Market Analysis, Insights and Forecasts – by End Use Industry Market Analysis, Insights and Forecasts – By Commercial aviation automobile Other Market Analysis, Insights and Forecasting – by Application designing tests operator training Market Analysis, Insights and Forecasting – by System Market Analysis, Insights and Forecasts – By Region North America Europe Asia Pacific rest of the world

North America Radar Simulator Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2019-2030 Market Analysis, Insights and Forecasts – by End Use Industry Market Analysis, Insights and Forecasts – By Commercial aviation automobile Other Market Analysis, Insights and Forecasting – by Application designing tests operator training Market Analysis, Insights and Forecasting – by System



TOC released…!

Regional Insights:

Europe holds the largest share due to increasing product deployment

Europe market for radar simulator to record largest share in 2022. The increasing deployment of radar simulators and systems for effective training of radar operators to ensure the safety of military personnel and operators is driving regional growth.

Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing market during the forecast period. Heavy investment by military powers including India, China and Japan in technology, such as upgrading existing radar technology to improve air capabilities, is fueling regional growth.

competitive landscape:

Major players focus on partnerships to maximize their revenues

Leading market players are competing primarily in terms of global network, R&D investment, strong customer base, product offerings, and manufacturing capabilities. Many companies are also investing heavily in research and development to launch innovative products. Moreover, many companies are entering into partnerships to strengthen their position and increase their revenues.

Major Industry Developments:

June 2021 –Hensoldt Sensors GmbH and OCCAR signed a COBRA Radar Environment Simulator (CRES) deal on behalf of Germany and France. The deal highlights the commitments of both countries in favor of stronger European cooperation.

