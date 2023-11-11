Racist slogans shouted amid ‘extremely ugly scenes’ as hooligans in balaclavas run rampant

Slogans of “There are no blacks in the Union Jack” and “Allah is a priest” are heard. – Nick Lowles (@lowles_nick) 11 November 2023

Clashes broke out between groups attempting to reach the Cenotaph in central London and police. A large crowd of people carrying St George’s flags were seen walking along the embankment and shouting “England till I die”.

A line of police attempted to stop them reaching Whitehall, but the group pressed ahead, some shouting “let’s get them” as officers charged at them with batons.

Robinson: “As a journalist, I’m going to be reporting for you.”

Robinson – Stephen Yaxley-Lennon – had previously said: “The British people are mobilizing to be in London on Saturday” to “show up our government and show up our police and all the sit-ins around Hamas and To show people that ‘Britain has fallen’ resistance.”

He had earlier posted a video on social media and said, “Why I would be in London this weekend and why you should too! #Cenotaph #NeverAgain”.

At the end of the six-minute clip, he said: “I’m going to be reporting for you as a journalist, to show you what’s happening that day, to document what they’ve done over the last three years.” It’s been a week.”

