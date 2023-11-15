RaceTech Delivers a Strong Q3 in Line with Previously Enhanced Trading Update

TRIQ I-IMSIDA IL-GZIRA, MT / ACCESSWIRE / November 15, 2023 / Raketech (STO:RAKE) November 15, 2023 – Raketech Group Holding plc (Nasdaq: RAKE) today announced third quarter interim reports of growth in line with Trading update from July 24, Adjusted EBITDA increased by 16.5% Y/Y to EUR 5.6 million, with total revenues of EUR 21.5 million and organic growth of 66% Y/Y. The company expects to close 2023 with previously increased guidance of EBITDA of 23-25 ​​million euros, as well as net cash flow in the range of 13-15 million euros, against revenues of 65-70 million euros. Guidance will be left behind in the relationship. ,

“We are pleased to report another strong quarter in line with updated trading guidance for 2023. The team reached all-time highs in revenue performance and organic growth and a solid EBITDA, driven by the growth of our infrastructure solutions in sub- Supported by strong demand for .-affiliation, and complemented by steady growth at high margins in our core segment Affiliate Marketing,” says Oscar Mühlbach, CEO of Rocketek.

Q3 2023 Financial Highlights

The third quarter of 2023 reached an all-time high in terms of revenues with organic growth of 65.8% (up 14.2%), totaling EUR 21.5 million (EUR 13.0 million).

Adjusted EBITDA increased 16.5% Y/Y to EUR 5.6 million, driven by strong growth at Casumba, part of our flagship strategy, and significant growth within the sub-affiliation.

With three solid quarters behind us, we expect to close 2023 comfortably in line with our previously increased guidance of EBITDA of EUR 23-25 ​​million, as well as net cash flow in the range of EUR 13-15 million. will be implemented, while guidance in this regard will be left behind. Revenue of EUR 65-70 million.

Adjusted operating profit stood at EUR 2.3 million (EUR 2.9 million), impacted by an increase in non-cash impacting amortization after adjusting for amounts committed on Casumba-related acquisitions.

The calculation period for the largest portion of the contingent consideration related to the Casumba acquisition ends in December this year, meaning we can determine the majority of the earnings, with a high degree of certainty.

Events after the end of the period

Read the full report here: https://raketech.com/investors/

Report and Presentation

CEO Oscar Mühlbach and CFO Mans Svalborn will present the report in a conference call at 09:00 CET.

presentation outline:

Business Update by CEO Oscar Mühlbach

Financial Q3 2023 by CFO Mons Svalborn

A detailed plan regarding earning in Casumba

key takeaways

question and answer

The presentation can be followed via both conference call and online audio cast, including a question-and-answer session for all listeners at the end of the presentation.

If you would like to participate via webcast, please use the link below. You can ask written questions through webcast.

If you wish to participate via teleconference, please register at the link below. After registering, you will be provided with a phone number and a conference ID to access the conference. You can ask questions orally through teleconference.

https://conference.financialhearings.com/teleconference/?id=5001817

for more information contact:

[email protected]

About Rocketek Group

Rocketek is a leading online affiliate and content marketing company, specializing in providing comparison services for sports and gaming, online guides, communities and social media products. RaceTech guides sports and gaming enthusiasts to the best possible services, while also providing high quality traffic and leads to its partners. RaceTech grows both organically and through acquisitions and operates its business according to a clear framework for responsible affiliate marketing services. The company’s shares are listed on the Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market with the ticker RAKE. Eric is a certified consultant of Penser Bank AB Company. For more information, visit www.raketech.com.

This information is information that Reketek is obliged to make public in accordance with the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication on 2023-11-15 08:00 CET, through the agency of the contact persons set out above.

attachments

Rocketek Q3 2023

Source: rockettech

View the source version on accesswire.com:

Source