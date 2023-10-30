RAC calls on major retailers to cut petrol by 5 paise per liter

Major fuel retailers are being urged to cut petrol prices by 5p per liter as wholesale costs fall.

RAC, which issued the petition, accused supermarkets selling fuel of increasing their margins on petrol.

Its analysis revealed that their margins on petrol are around 14p per litre, double the long-term average of 7p.

The latest figures show average petrol prices in the UK are 155.3p per litre.

According to RAC, petrol prices should be cut by 5 paise per liter while diesel prices should be reduced by 4 paise per litre.

The government’s cut in fuel duty by 5 paise per liter in March 2022 “seems to help only those retailers that have chosen to expand their margins”, the company said.

An investigation by the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) found that supermarket fuel retailers charged drivers 6p per liter more in 2022, causing them to lose a total of £900 million.

The CMA has recommended that retailers provide live pump price information and that a price monitoring body be created.

The government has promised to enact laws for both those measures.

RAC Fuels spokesman Simon Williams said: “Our analysis shows that the Competition and Markets Authority’s investigation has confirmed that drivers are being defrauded at the pumps – we have been saying this for years – and the Government The findings are being processed, but nothing has changed.

“Drivers are suffering massive losses even when wholesale prices are low.

“But in Northern Ireland, where supermarkets do not dominate fuel retail, drivers are getting a fair deal with a liter of unleaded costing 150p and diesel 157p – 5p less than the UK average.

“Drivers and, indeed, the Treasury should be angry that the 5p per liter charge cut, which is in place from the end of March 2022, is not being passed through in the forecourts.

“Studying RAC Fuel Watch data there is no doubt that margins have increased across the board, and while retailers argue that their costs have increased due to inflation, the irony is that pump prices and consumer prices have increased. There is a definite relationship between inflation.

“Failure to cut pump prices to appropriate levels when there is a clear opportunity to do so has the effect of keeping inflation artificially high – which is clearly in no one’s interests.”

