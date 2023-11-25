Rabies Vaccine Market to Reach $1903.17 Million by 2032, Exhibiting CAGR of 4.7% from 2023 to 2032: Allied Market Research

Increase in the prevalence of rabies in developing countries, increase in the number of dog bites and increasing number of stray dogs and presence of large market players manufacturing rabies vaccines are projected to boost the growth of the rabies vaccine market. Furthermore, increase in awareness among the population about the importance of vaccination and increase in the number of post-exposure prophylaxis is projected to boost the growth of the global rabies vaccine market.

PORTLAND, Ore., Nov. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Allied Market Research published a report titled, ,rabies vaccine market By Type (Chick Embryo Cells Rabies Vaccine, Vero Cell Rabies Vaccine, Human Diploid Cell Vaccine and Others), Prophylaxis Type (Pre-Exposure Prophylaxis and Post Exposure Prophylaxis), Application (Human & Animal) and End User (Hospital, Veterinary Clinic, et al): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032″. According to the report, the global rabies vaccine market was valued at $1,207.03 million in 2022, and is projected to reach $1,903.17 million by 2032, registering a CAGR of 4.7% from 2023 to 2032.

Major Determinants of Development

Increase in the prevalence of rabies, increase in post exposure prophylaxis for rabies and increase in the number of initiatives by the government for rabies eradication are projected to boost the market growth. However, the high cost of rabies vaccine is anticipated to hinder the market growth. On the contrary, high presence of rabies vaccine providers, increasing adoption of key strategies by manufacturers of rabies vaccine may witness growth during the forecast period.

Report Coverage and Details:

report coverage Description forecast period 2023-2032 base year 2022 Market size in 2022 $1,207.03 million Market size in 2032 $1,903.17 million CAGR 4.7% Number of pages in report 451 segments covered Type, Prophylaxis Type Application, End User and Region. drivers Increase in prevalence of rabies in developing countries High presence of rabies vaccine manufacturers opportunity Increase in the number of strategies adopted by rabies vaccine market players Compulsion High cost of rabies vaccine

Chick Embryo Cells to Maintain Its Leadership Position in Rabies Vaccine Segment During Forecast Period

By product type, the chick embryo cells rabies vaccine segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for approximately two-fifths of the global rabies vaccine market revenue and is projected to maintain its leadership position during the forecast period due to high presence Is. Market players that manufacture chick embryo cell rabies vaccine. However, due to the effectiveness and safety associated with human diploid cell vaccines, the human diploid cell vaccine segment is projected to witness significant growth with a CAGR of 5.3% from 2023 to 2032.

Post exposure prophylaxis segment to maintain its leadership position during the forecast period

By prophylaxis type, the post exposure prophylaxis segment achieved the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than three-fifths of the global rabies vaccine market revenue and is expected to maintain its leadership during the forecast period, due to increased awareness. The situation is expected to be maintained. Population regarding post-exposure prophylaxis. However, due to increase in the number of pre-exposure prophylaxis by tourists, health care workers, environmentalists, and pet owning population, the pre-exposure prophylaxis segment is projected to exhibit a significant CAGR of 5.1% from 2023 to 2032.

Human segment to maintain its leadership position during the forecast period

By application, the human segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than three-fifths of the global rabies vaccine market revenue and maintaining its leadership position during the forecast period, due to increased awareness among the population. is estimated to be maintained. importance of vaccination. However, the animal segment is projected to exhibit a significant CAGR of 5.0% from 2023 to 2032.

Hospital segment to maintain its leadership position during the forecast period

According to end user, the hospital segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global rabies vaccine market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership during the forecast period, due to the increase in the number of vaccinations. The status quo will be maintained. hospital. However, the veterinary hospital segment is projected to exhibit a significant CAGR of 5.2% from 2023 to 2032.

North America will maintain its dominance till 2032

By region, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022, accounting for more than one-third of the global rabies vaccine market revenue. This is attributed to the high presence of rabies vaccine manufacturers in North America and the increasing number of government initiatives for animal vaccination. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 5.2% from 2023 to 2032 and is likely to dominate the market during the forecast period due to increasing awareness among the population about the importance of rabies vaccination and increase in the number of Is. Increase in the number of dog bites and stray dogs in developing countries like India.

Leading Market Players:

Bharat Biotech International Limited

sanofi

Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

Novartis AG

Cadila Pharmaceuticals Limited

Merck & Co., Inc.

Serum Institute of India Pvt. Ltd.

Zoetis Inc.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated.

Veerbach sa

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players of the global Rabies Vaccine market. These players have adopted various strategies such as agreements, partnerships, acquisitions and business expansion to increase their market share and maintain dominant share in various sectors. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolios and strategic moves of market players to display the competitive landscape.

