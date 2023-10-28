Rabbit Air A3 Air Purifier: An optimized approach to air filtration

A few years after the COVID-19 pandemic shook the world and a few months after the summer when smoke from Canadian wildfires blanketed many North American cities in a dirty haze, air purifiers have become a must-have appliance. . I’ve tested a few of these devices over the years and the latest—the Rabbit Air A3 Air Purifier—might be my favorite. Its long-lasting filters provide six-stage purification, including BioGS HEPA filtration and activated charcoal, but the company also offers four different filter customization options to enhance the A3’s performance against specific targets like viruses or pet dander. Provides. Not only that, but it’s stylish (how often do you hear about air purifiers?), its appearance can be customized with interchangeable artwork panels, it can be easily mounted on a wall, it has a mobile app. And it works almost silently.

Rabbit Air A3 Air Purifier with optional “iRise” Artist Series Front Panel brad moon

to install

The Rabbit Air A3 comes smartly packaged and is easy to set up. The front panel attaches magnetically and removes easily. My review unit sports one of the custom Artist Series panels (available for an additional $69.95) that make the A3 look a lot less like another high-tech device.

With the front panel closed, the filters fit inside a removable filter case. The top layer is a user-washable pre-filter. Rabbit Air sells four different customized filter packs, each of which complements a specific element of the air purifier’s performance: germ defense, odor remover, pet allergen and toxin absorber. Each is rated to last up to 12 months of 24/7 use.

The A3 features a top-mounted touchscreen display and user-controllable LED lighting brad moon

I have three kids in college who live at home – one of whom is immunocompromised – and I suffered a severe bout of COVID last year, which resulted in an autoimmune attack on my liver, which normally It took several months to happen. Of course I chose the Germ Defense Filter Pack.

The review unit is equipped with a Germ Defense Filter Pack brad moon

Test: Rabbit Air A3 vs. Canadian Wildfire Smoke

This summer would have been ideal to test the capabilities of this air purifier. While in southwestern Ontario, wildfire smoke from the northern part of the province as well as smoke coming from Quebec and British Columbia meant that the AQI (air quality index) was over 100 for several days, sometimes Used to reach close to 200.

What does AQI mean? It is an air quality measurement based on several pollutants that are adverse to health, including fine particulate matter, sulfur dioxide, carbon monoxide and others. An AQI of 31 or less is considered good, 50-99 is considered poor and more than 100 is considered very poor. According to Ontario’s Ministry of the Environment, AQI readings of 50 or higher “can cause adverse effects to sensitive members of human and animal populations” while readings of over 100 “can cause adverse effects to a large proportion of people exposed.” Can put it.”

My review unit the Rabbit Air A3 arrived after wildfire season was largely over. However, after living here for a few weeks, we had a day when some smoke went in. The AQI reading for my city was in the 70s. An ideal time to test. It was fall, so we had the windows open and the AQI readings in my house were also in the 70s (I have a portable AQI sensor).

Rabbit Air filtering wildfire smoke means AQI levels are green indoors while the air outside is green. , [+] Orange (bad). brad moon

I closed the windows and waited for an hour but there was no change in the indoor readings. I turned on the Rabbit Air A3 on the main floor of the house and monitored the AQI sensor as the readings began to drop rapidly. Within an hour, the AQI reading for outside was at 68, but had fallen to 33 on the main floor of the house. With its activated charcoal filter, this air purifier also helps remove VOOCs (Volatile Organic Compounds) as well as odors including smoke odor. , The Rabbit Air A3 is rated for up to 1,072 square feet of coverage, so it was able to clean that much of the house’s floors with ease.

It doesn’t help that we are undergoing renovations that involve a considerable amount of sanding as new drywall is installed. The contractor has sealed the connected rooms with plastic sheeting, but I know from past experience that some dust always gets in. I have kept the air purifier running during this project and have noticed that no drywall dust has accumulated anywhere on the floor of the house where it is installed during the last two weeks. The pre-filter has also been very effective at catching pet fur as our 100-pound, double-coated dog goes through his shedding season…

germ defense

Every Rabbit Air A3 features 6-stage filtration including BioGS HEPA filter rabbit air

Does the custom Germ Defense Filter Pack I ordered actually prevent the spread of viruses? Rabbit Air says the Germ Defense Filter physically traps particles carrying bacteria, mold, and viruses. The proprietary BioGS HEPA filtration that is part of each filter is described as follows:

“Test data shows that our HEPA filters (brand new or like new) can trap 0.3 micron sized particles at 99.97% efficiency, and our air purifiers are able to remove 99.9% of 0.1 micron sized particles from the air “

This has better performance than standard HEPA filters, with additional benefits shown in the chart below.

Rabbit Air’s Proprietary BioGS HEPA Filter vs. Typical HEPA Filter rabbit air

As I mentioned earlier, I have three children living at home who go to college and travel on public transportation for two hours a day. They’ve all been sick at different times this fall, but so far nothing has happened at home. I am not a lab so I do not have the ability to empirically test the effectiveness in removing viruses and bacteria, but I believe that having the Rabbit Air A3 air purifier with the Germ Defense Filter will definitely reduce the spread of It is helping in preventing the disease.

Rabbit Air A3 Key Specifications:

6-stage filtration including BioGS HEPA filter and activated carbon filter

Coverage up to 1070 square feet with 2 air changes per hour (ACPH)

Filters 8,560 cubic feet of air in 30 minutes

Odor and particle sensors for automatic fan speed control

Brushless motor for durability, low heat and low noise (20 dBA to maximum 51 dBA)

Wall Mountable (Bracket included)

Wi-Fi and Bluetooth wireless connectivity

User controllable multi-color LED lighting (can also be turned off completely)

4 customized filter packs available

Filter rated at 12 months of 24/7 use (2 years at 12 hours of use per day), replacement cost for filter $115.95

19.7H x 18.9W x 8.4D inches, weight 20.3 pounds

Available in black, white and special editions + optional Artist Series front panel

2021 RedDot Innovative Product Award Winners

Energy Star Certified

5 years warranty

mobile app

Rabbit Air app for remote monitoring and control brad moon

The Rabbit Air A3 can be completely controlled using its built-in touchscreen display. However, the air purifier can also be connected to your Wi-Fi network (or using Bluetooth), allowing it to be controlled wirelessly using the Rabbit Air mobile app.

recommendation

The Rabbit Air A3 is effective, stylish, customizable and offers low annual operating costs brad moon

The Rabbit Air A3 isn’t the cheapest option, but it also isn’t the most expensive. In fact, among the air purifiers I’ve tested to date, the Rabbit Air A3 falls in the middle of the pack for initial cost.

Although I can’t test its effectiveness at clearing bacteria and viruses from the air, my review unit was extremely effective at eliminating air pollution — despite the fact that I chose the optimized Germ Defense filter pack. Each custom filter pack still includes BioGS HEPA filtration and activated charcoal, so no matter which version you choose, you can count on effective air purification. The price of its replacement filter packs at $115.95 is actually quite reasonable when you consider that they’re rated to last a full year of 24/7 use, or two if you run the air purifier for up to 12 hours every day.

Add to the picture the stylish design, easy wall-mounting option, availability of customized artwork front panel, quiet operation, and mobile app integration and the Rabbit Air A3 is an attractive choice for a home air purifier.

Disclosure: Rabbit Air provided the A3 air purifier for evaluation purposes but had no input into this review.