QuoteMedia Announces 8% (10% FXN) Revenue Growth for Q3 2023

PHOENIX, Nov. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – QuoteMedia, Inc., a leading provider of market data and financial applications. (OTCQB:QMCI) announced financial results for the quarter ending September 30, 2023.

QuoteMedia provides banks, brokerage firms, private equity firms, financial planners and sophisticated investors with a more affordable, high-quality alternative source of stock market data and related research information. We compete with several large legacy organizations and a modest community of other smaller companies. QuoteMedia provides comprehensive market data services, including streaming data feeds, on-demand request-based data (XML/JSON), analytics and research, trading integration, web content solutions (financial content for website integration) and QuoteStream Professional and QuoteStream Such applications are included. Web Merchant.

Key features of Q3 2023 include the following:

Quarterly revenue increased 8% to $4,762,442 in Q3 2023 from $4,390,667 in Q3 2022, an increase of $371,775.

On an FX-neutral basis (FXN), revenue growth for Q3 2023 vs Q3 2022 was 10% (1).

Adjusted EBITDA for Q3 2023 was $719,547, compared to $670,145 in Q3 2022, an improvement of $49,402 (7%) (1).

Deferred revenue to September 30, 2023 was $2,049,664. This is an increase of $882,816 (76%) from the deferred revenue balance of $1,166,848 at December 31, 2023.

Board Chairman Robert J. “This has been another good quarter for QuoteMedia,” Thompson said. “We have closed and launched significant new customers, and completed substantial product development, which will drive continued revenue growth. Additionally, we have a healthy sales pipeline and ongoing exploratory discussions with several large companies regarding major deployments. We are now enjoying increasing market penetration as our successes over time are gaining notice across the industry.”

QuoteMedia will host a conference call on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 2:00 pm Eastern Time to discuss Q3 2023 financial results and provide a business update.

Conference Call Details:

Date: November 14, 2023

Time: 2:00 pm eastern

Dial-in number: 800-343-4136; 203-518-9814

Conference ID: quotemedia

An audio replay of the call will be available later on www.quotemedia.com

About Quotemedia

QuoteMedia is a leading software developer and cloud-based syndicator of financial market information and streaming financial data solutions for media, corporations, online brokerages and financial services companies. The company licenses interactive stock research tools such as real-time quotes, market research, news, charting, options series, filings, corporate financials, insider reports, market indices, portfolio management systems and streaming data feeds. QuoteMedia provides industry-leading market data solutions and financial services to companies such as the Nasdaq Stock Exchange, TMX Group (TSX Stock Exchange), Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE), London Stock Exchange Group, FIS, US Bank, Bank of Montreal (BMO). Does. , Broadridge Financial Systems, JPMorgan Chase, Scotiabank, CI Financial, Canaccord Genuity Corp., Hilltop Securities, Avantax, Stockhouse, Zacks Investment Research, General Electric, Boeing, Bombardier, Telus International, Business Wire, PR Newswire, The Goldman Sachs Group, Regal Securities, ChoiceTrade, Cetera Financial Group, Dynamic Trend, Inc., Credential QTrade Securities, CNW Group, IA Private Wealth, Ally Invest, Inc., Suncor, Leede Jones Gable, Firstrade Securities, Charles Schwab, First Financial, Equisolve, Stock -Trac, Mergent, Cision and others. Quotestream®, QModTM and Quotstream ConnectTM are trademarks of QuoteMedia. For more information please visit www.quotemedia.com.

Statements regarding QuoteMedia’s future expectations, including future revenues, earnings and transactions, as well as all statements other than historical facts in this press release, constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Are. QuoteMedia intends that such forward-looking statements be subject to the safe harbors maintained by it. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that are identified from time to time in the Company’s SEC reports and filings and are subject to change at any time. QuoteMedia’s actual results and other corporate developments may differ materially from those anticipated in such statements.

Note 1 on Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We believe that Adjusted EBITDA, as a non-GAAP pro forma financial measure, provides meaningful information to investors in the context of enhancing their understanding of our operating performance and results, as it provides investors with information on our Allows financial performance to be compared more easily. For the period of the previous year. This non-GAAP financial measure also matches the way we expect investment analysts to evaluate and compare our results. Any non-GAAP pro forma financial measures should be considered only as a supplement to, and not as a substitute for, or different from or superior to, our other measures of financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP, such as net attributable to QuoteMedia. Income, Inc.

We refer to Adjusted EBITDA as QuoteMedia, Inc. Defined and calculated as net income attributable to, plus: 1) depreciation and amortization, 2) stock compensation expense, 3) interest expense, 4) foreign exchange loss (or foreign exchange gain subtracted), and 5) income taxes. Expense. We disclose Adjusted EBITDA because we believe it is a useful metric by which to compare the performance of our business from period to period. We understand that measures similar to Adjusted EBITDA are widely used by analysts, rating agencies, investors and financial institutions in assessing our performance. Accordingly, we believe that the presentation of Adjusted EBITDA provides useful information to investors. The table below is from QuoteMedia, Inc. Provides a reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA to net income attributable to GAAP, which is the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.

QuoteMedia, Inc. Adjusted EBITDA solution for net income:

Three months ended 30 September, 2023 2022 Net income , 126,036 , 309,543 Depreciation and amortization 672,588 545,076 stock based compensation (57,188 , (82,888 , interest income, net (825 , (10 , forex profit (21,803 , (102,327 , income tax expense 739 751 Adjusted EBITDA , 719,547 , 670,145

In addition to the non-GAAP measures discussed above, we also analyze certain measures, including net revenues and operating expenses, on an FX-neutral basis to better gauge the comparability of operating results between periods. Management believes that changes in foreign currency exchange rates are not indicative of the Company’s operations and evaluating growth in net revenues and operating expenses on an FX-neutral basis provides both management and investors an additional meaningful and comparable assessment of these measures. Does. FX-neutral results are calculated by translating the current period’s local currency results with the previous period’s exchange rate. FX-neutral growth rate is calculated by comparing the current period’s FX-neutral results to the previous period’s results.

