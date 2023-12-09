(Adds comments from MEP, association, lawyer)

STOCKHOLM/LONDON/BRUSSELS, Dec 9 (Reuters) – EU policymakers agreed on Friday to a provisional deal on landmark rules governing the use of artificial intelligence (AI).

These include the use of AI by governments in biometric surveillance and how to regulate AI systems like ChatGPT.

Here are some reactions to the deal:

Svenja Hahn, German MEP and Shadow Rapporteur for the European AI Act, on behalf of the liberal Renew Europe group:

“In 38 hours of negotiations over three days we were able to prevent massive overregulation of AI innovation and protect rule of law principles in the use of AI in law enforcement.

“We succeeded in stopping biometric mass surveillance. Despite many days of hard-fought negotiations, it was not possible to impose a complete ban on real-time biometric identification, despite the overwhelming opposition of Member States.

“They wanted to make the use of biometric surveillance as unregulated as possible. Only the German government called for a ban.”

Fritz-Ulli Pieper, specialist in IT law at Taylor Wessing:

“There are still many points to be worked out in the technical trinity. No one knows what the final wording will look like and whether you can actually advance the current agreement in the final legal text. The devil will be in the details of the final text.

“There are a number of areas where they had to make amendments. For example, GenAI models are still in scope, but more limited and classified than in the beginning. Or exceptions for open source, but with transparency and copyright obligations.

“In the end, this is very normal and necessary for outcomes in highly contentious negotiations: the outcome strikes a balance in both directions.”

Matteo Quartatrocchi, director of EMEA policy at BSA, representing technology companies:

“Those technical details will be fundamental to how AI is developed and deployed in the EU.

“The rise of AI in Europe is going to be instrumental in driving growth and innovation, and ensuring a balanced AI legislative framework that promotes responsible technology and protects citizens’ rights is of utmost importance.”

Alexandra van Hefelen, Dutch Minister of Digitalization:

“Dealing with AI means distributing opportunities and risks fairly. AI is set to play a major role in many of the areas in which the Netherlands excels, such as agriculture, education, health care and peace and security.

“I am extremely pleased with this European framework agreement. Yet we must remain vigilant regarding both the opportunities and risks of the use of AI and the implementation of regulations.”

Daniel Friedlaender, head of the European office of the computer and communications industry association, a tech industry lobby group:

“Last night’s political agreement marks the beginning of important and necessary technical work on key details of the AI ​​Act, which are still missing.

“Unfortunately, it seems that speed has prevailed over quality, which could have potentially devastating consequences for the European economy. The negative impact could be felt far beyond the AI ​​sector alone.”

Kim van Sparentk, a Dutch MEP who worked closely on the draft AI rules:

“Europe chooses its own path and does not follow the Chinese surveillance state.

“After a big fight with the EU countries, we have banned the use of these types of systems. In a free and democratic society you should be able to walk on the street, without the government constantly on the street, at festivals Or following you inside the football stadium.”

Daniel Leupfer, senior policy analyst at Access Now, a nonprofit group that defends the digital rights of people and communities at risk:

“Whatever victory may be achieved in these final negotiations, the fact is that this final text will remain hugely flawed: loopholes for law enforcement, lack of protection in the migration context, opt-outs for developers and major loopholes in sanctions, the most dangerous of which AI system.”

Daniel Castro, Vice President of the Information Technology and Innovation Foundation (ITIF):

“Given how rapidly AI is developing, EU lawmakers should hold off on any legislation until they better understand what they are actually regulating. Bad The risk of unintended consequences from ill-conceived legislation is likely to be equal, if not greater, to that of ill-conceived technology. And unfortunately, fixing technology is usually much easier than fixing bad laws.

“The EU should focus on winning the race of innovation, not the race of regulation. AI promises to unleash a new wave of digital progress across all sectors of the economy. But it is not working without obstacles.

“Existing laws and regulations remain in place, and it is still too early to know exactly what new rules may be necessary. EU policymakers should re-read the story of the tortoise and the hare by taking action quickly. There may be an illusion of progress, but that does not guarantee success.”

Enza Iannopoulou, analyst at Forrester, a research and advisory group:

“Despite the criticism, this is good news for businesses and society. For businesses, it begins to provide companies with a solid framework for evaluating and mitigating risks that – if unchecked – could harm customers. “and reduce the ability of businesses to benefit from their investments in technology. And for society, it helps protect people from potentially harmful consequences.”

Steffi Lemke, German Minister of the Environment, Nature Conservation, Nuclear Safety and Consumer Protection:

“With European AI regulation, we are protecting consumers from the risks of new technology. During the negotiations, we were particularly committed to ensuring that AI systems are transparent, understandable and verifiable.

“In the future, companies that offer the use of AI technologies will have to provide information about how their systems work and explain AI-based decisions. It is also particularly important to me that consumer rights To be strengthened: In case of violation, consumer associations will be able to take legal action.

“The new regulation is vital so that we can keep up with the rapid pace of technological development while protecting people’s rights.”

(Reporting by Supanth Mukherjee in Stockholm, Martin Coulter in London and Fu Yun Chi in Brussels; Compiled by Josephine Mason; Editing by Clelia Oziel, Mark Potter and Mike Harrison)

Source