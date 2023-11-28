Quiznos crashed with a thud. Could it make a comeback?

“we are back!” Greetings doesn’t have the best track record in American popular culture. This was the line uttered by the evil spirit that takes possession of poor little Carol Anne in Poltergeist III. Advertising buffs will remember that “We’re back” was also originally the slogan for Apple in 1997 – which Steve Jobs declared “stupid”, opting to go with “Think Different” instead .

And then came this summer, when “We Suck!” This echoed in the ears of consumers once again. This time it came from the mouth of a couple of bowtie-wearing, guitar-playing rodents suffering from strabismus and bad teeth – known as Spongmonkeys – who had news to share. The Highflyer, a one-time restaurant that headed toward its doom and nearly disappeared, is once again bidding for America’s lunchtime dollar.

Quiznos was back. Or, rather, with the help of TV mascots last seen 19 years ago, Quiznos was announcing its Intention to come back.

Remember Quiznos?

This is no small ambition. Quiznos is one of the largest chain restaurant collapses ever. From approximately 4,700 locations at its peak in 2007, Quiznos’ unit count is now around 165; A little more than 96% of its system has disappeared.

Some experts say that the company cannot come out of such a crisis. But Quiznos’ brass counter isn’t the same brand it was just five years ago. Bought out of bankruptcy in 2018 by private equity firm High Bluff Capital Partners, Quiznos is now part of Rego Restaurant Group. With new leadership, Quiznos has new store prototypes and new menu items.

SpongeMonkeys Marketing is a thing Not there. New. But these creatures are nevertheless part of a revamped strategy that depends on rekindling love for the brand that Rego is confident still exists.

“We can see in Google search data, there’s still ‘what happened to Quiznos?’ There’s a tremendous amount of that out there,” Quiznos CMO Brent Philip told Adweek. “Public [is] Saying, ‘Bring Quiznos back to my community.’”

from fame to failure

At one time, Quiznos was the proud progenitor of today’s $170 billion fast casual segment, an eatery that deviated from sub-chain norms by offering premium ingredients, a stylish interior, and the (then) novelty of toasted sandwiches. Throughout the ’90s, the franchise continued to come and go, and the series continued to grow rapidly.

But Quiznos’s troubles began just as the crisis hit: its 2006 IPO that netted it a $500 million profit, and then the Great Recession. But according to veteran restaurant consultant John Gordon, the coup was the downfall of thousands of franchisees.

Quiznos convinced its suppliers to charge a “sourcing fee” of up to 30%, which brought additional revenue to corporate, but resulted in an “undue burden on franchisees’ cost of goods,” said Gordon, who served as an expert witness. Will testify as follows. The subsequent franchisee files suit against the corporate. “Because of that, the franchise had [to impose] Prices that were much higher than Jimmy John’s or Subway or any of those guys. “This is why franchises fail so quickly.”

One of those failed franchisees was a man named Babar Vupinder, who, distraught over his losses, took his life inside his restaurant in 2006. The note she left concluded: “I deeply regret coming to Quiznos. “I wish I had never heard of him.”

all attention is good attention

Overcoming such history will not be easy. But according to Russell Ebert, a marketing professor at the George Mason University School of Business, one pity for the company is that while the chain has severed ties with franchisees, “I don’t think many of its loyal consumer bases will care about these legal battles. “Know,” he said. “There are consumers who will support the Quiznos brand.”

However, those consumers will still need to be told that Quiznos wants their business back. And that job has fallen into the hands of the Spongmonkeys.

One curiosity of the creatures’ return is that they were very polarizing when they first debuted in 2004. As Bob Gray wrote in his 2014 book Great Brand Blunders, “Quiznos did not bargain for how negatively Spongmonkeys would be viewed by many consumers. While the raw strangeness of the work appealed to younger audiences , many older consumers did not like the idea of ​​a restaurant chain promoting itself using a character that reminded them of rats.

So why would a chain bring back mascots that alienate a large portion of its customer base? ,[Quiznos] It already owns it, so it doesn’t cost anything,” said Brett Berrow, assistant professor of practice in Babson College’s management division. “They know it’s controversial – it attracts attention.”

And this seems to be the case. Quiznos’ website features a page that lets visitors react to the mascot by voting to love or hate them. The object is, clearly, causing a stir, no matter what type it is.

“We need to say our message louder,” Philip explained. “Emphasis in a way that our message is so absurd, shareable and engaging.”

Apart from the rodents, the website has also taken the brand’s hat in hand to apologize for its disappearance. “Finding a Quiznos is hard these days, and we’re here to fix that,” the copy said. “Because it’s a new day, and we’re bringing Quiznos back.”

Applications are now being accepted

Of course, a comeback would mean attracting investors to build new restaurants. To an extent, this is also a function of marketing, given how much reputation the company has had to repair.

Phillip said Quiznos is already looking for them. “There are franchisees who had taken a break from the brand who are coming back,” he said. “Those people are very important to the brand decisions being made today. “They’ve got a strong seat at the table.”

And, to make it clear this isn’t the old Quiznos, he added: “Franchisee profitability is our No. 1 focus.”

Fair enough. But Biro doubts enough franchises will step forward to return the series to major player status. Today’s Quiznos “has a slightly new business model and is probably more attractive,” he said. ,[But] If it’s such a good model, franchisees—experienced franchisees—will be flocking to it, and they’re not.”

Not your father’s sandwich chain

If Quiznos 2.0 can prove to potential franchisees that it’s better than its predecessor, it should do the same for customers.

“To differentiate themselves from the competition they will need to establish clear points of difference in their offering,” Abarat said. “They need to add value to the Quiznos brand going forward [again],

Quiznos CEO Tim Casey is acutely aware of this. “When Quiznos first started, it was a disruptor in the sub/sandwich space, doing things no one else was doing,” Casey wrote on the Quiznos homepage. “And we are committed to getting back to that. “We are introducing new, innovative tools that will take the menu in a unique and distinctive direction to further differentiate the brand.”

While HQ is working on new store prototypes — including a drive-thru feature — the main attraction for guests will be the high-end sandwiches.

“One of the strengths of Quiznos in the future is chef-inspired dishes and flavors,” Philip said. “We take global, unique flavors and put them into acceptable sub-forms like Kimchi Philly, Chicken Carbonara and French Dip”.

Only time will tell whether such measures will move the needle forward. Gordon remains suspicious. “The fact is that Quiznos is no longer good,” he said. “The problem is that it’s a faint star.”

In the meantime, Spongmonkeys will continue to promote Quiznos in the near future. They may not be cool anymore, but Philip believes they have always delivered the goods. From the moment they started, he said, “they were ridiculous.” “He made a splash.”

Source: www.adweek.com