Quiz shares fall as women's clothing brand warns of rising losses

Sales fell to £14.1 million, below internal forecasts, during October and November

Black Friday fails to boost company as online sales are down 20% over last two months

Quiz has warned that annual losses will be ‘materially’ higher than previously forecast after failing to offset a decline in sales following a weak Black Friday trading weekend.

The womenswear brand said annual sales would be 6 to 8 percent lower than expected after revenues in October and November fell 14.1 million pounds behind estimates.

Quiz told investors that its chairman Peter Cowgill, who left JD Sports amid controversy in 2022 after serving as chief executive for 18 years, will launch a strategic review of the business, the findings of which he expects to report in early 2024. Will report quarterly.

Quiz shares fell 13.98 per cent to 6p in early afternoon trading on Tuesday, taking one-year losses to almost 65 per cent.

The fast fashion womenswear brand saw sales fall £14.1 million from its internal forecasts during October and November

Quiz gave little detail on the ‘comprehensive’ strategic review, but said it would begin immediately and ‘evaluate a wide range of options to maximize shareholder value.’

The company told investors that Black Friday sales failed to boost trading, with online sales down 20 per cent over the past two months, and UK stores and concessions down 5.5 per cent.

“Sales in our UK stores over the Black Friday period were slightly lower than last year on a like-for-like basis,” the company said in a statement.

‘There has been a significant decline in online revenue through the quiz website which reflects a disappointing decline in this important trading period.’

The company posted a pre-tax loss of £1.5 million in the six months to September 30, compared with a profit of £1.8 million a year earlier.

Sales fell 14.4 percent, its online operations fell nearly 22 percent, and its UK stores and concessions fell 11 percent.

Tarak Ramzan, founder and chief executive of Quizzes, said: ‘This has been a challenging period for many retailers, and we have not been immune from the widely publicized macro headwinds impacting consumer demand.’

In July, the retailer reported a pre-tax profit of £2.3 million for the year to March 31, but warned at the time that there would be ‘difficult’ trading conditions ahead as shoppers remain under pressure from higher inflation.

Ramadan said: ‘Given the challenging business long term we believe it is prudent to examine a range of options to maximize shareholder value.’

Source: www.dailymail.co.uk