Quiet Canadian oil major hits headlines for leading BP out of tumultuous quarter

Murray Auchincloss appointed interim chief executive following the sudden departure of Bernard Looney

Author of the article:

Bloomberg News

Laura Hurst

Published October 30, 2023 • Last updated 42 minutes ago • 4 minutes read

Murray Auchincloss is BP’s chief financial officer and now also its interim chief executive. Photo by Christopher Pike/Bloomberg

Less than two months after Bernard Looney’s shock resignation, BP Plc is heading into its first set of quarterly results without a permanent chief executive.

Standing in his place will be 53-year-old Canadian interim Chief Executive Murray Auchincloss, who was moved from chief financial officer to the top job by Looney after failing to fully disclose past relationships with colleagues. Two weeks later, BP lost another high-profile executive, when David Lawler, head of the company’s shale business and president of BP America, left to pursue other opportunities.

These high-profile departures and the lack of a permanent leader come at an unfortunate time, when European oil majors are in danger of falling even further behind their US counterparts amid a flurry of acquisitions. Exxon Mobil Corp and Chevron Corp are ushering in a new era of supermajors by spending a combined US$113 billion on acquisitions this month.

Oil will play a major role

U.S. companies are planning a future where oil and gas will continue to play a key role, while BP and Shell Plc have begun to refocus on fossil fuels after adopting an accelerated energy transition during the pandemic.

RBC analyst Biraj Borkhataria said “the board needs to move quickly and strengthen the position of the chief executive”, whether with Auchincloss or otherwise. Without it, “there will be unnecessary noise about whether the company is at risk of a takeout, and also, frankly, it could raise questions around the board given the lack of clarity about succession planning.”

Auchincloss has been with BP since the company merged with Amoco in 1998, where he began his career in a finance role in Calgary. Once at BP he advanced rapidly and held a number of positions in London and Houston, including a stint as chief of staff to Bob Dudley, the chief executive. Auchincloss was named chief financial officer in 2020, just weeks before Looney unveiled BP’s net zero strategy.

Moving from chief financial officer to the role of chief executive at oil companies is not a difficult path, but there are examples, notably Peter Vosser, who led Shell from 2009 to 2014. Yet even the oil majors have been reluctant to appoint their bosses externally and several of Looney’s peers at the company, such as Brian Gilvary, Dev Sanyal and Tufan Erginbilgic, have left for other senior corporate roles after taking the top job in February 2020. Left the company for.

“Murray (Auchincloss) is now the most prominent executive at BP and the best-known in the analyst and investor community,” says Borkhataria. “He is very well liked and very well respected.”

According to people who have worked directly with Auchincloss, both inside and outside BP, the interim chief executive’s character stands in stark contrast to his amiable predecessor. Looney, 53, was known inside and outside the company as a man with an uncanny ability to remember the names and backgrounds of employees, even in BP’s far-flung operations around the world.

less than a social butterfly

Looney had a team of social media-focused employees who uploaded content pieces to their Instagram and LinkedIn channels. He had “reverse advisors” selected from BP’s more junior employees and could be seen in members’ clubs in Mayfair, one of London’s most exclusive neighbourhoods.

Auchincloss is nothing less than a social butterfly. He has shied away from the spotlight, telling senior staff that he would limit interviews with journalists and not post on social media, and is rarely seen wearing suits around the company’s London headquarters, preferring casual dress. Give priority. He has a young child with his partner, who is also a BP employee. That relationship was previously disclosed and appeared in financial filings from April 2021.

Still, the Canadian native has been hitting the road since becoming interim chief executive. Auchincloss has spoken on a panel at the Adipec conference in Abu Dhabi, met with India’s oil and gas minister, and hosted BP’s investor day in Colorado.

Earlier this month, he sat at the top table of the gala dinner of the Energy Intelligence Forum, a major London conference, which included Shell Chief Executive Wael Savan, TotalEnergies SE boss Patrick Pouane, Occidental Petroleum Corp. top executive Vicki Holub Industry leaders were present. And even his former boss Bob Dudley.

When Auchincloss presents BP’s quarterly results on October 31, he will be on a familiar stage, having attended for the past three years. But while he was liked by investors and analysts for his strong grasp of details and numbers, as interim chief executive he will now have to answer bigger, more existential questions about BP’s future.

The company’s stock has recovered from the depths of the coronavirus pandemic, but its valuation is half that of Exxon. And while BP grapples with its precarious position, its US rival Pioneer Natural Resources Co is doubling down on oil and gas production growth following its acquisition. By 2027, Exxon will produce nearly five million barrels of oil equivalent, more than double that of BP. , which will remain stable until 2030 under its current plan.

The day after Looney’s resignation, Auchincloss insisted that BP’s strategy had not changed. The company’s board also said whoever is named chief executive will have to stick to an already existing plan for the transition to low-carbon energy, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

As Exxon and Chevron’s mega-deals transform the industry, this may not be the best path.

Related Stories

German oil demand has declined due to the shutdown of Europe’s industrial powerhouses. Merger fever in the oilpatch flush with cash US oil companies remain ahead of Europe as deals are better than strategy pivot

“The problem now,” Citigroup analysts including Alistair Syme said in a research note, “is that US IOCs (International Oil Companies) are actively using their premium valuations to further widen the oil and gas portfolio gap. “And this threatens European international oil companies to be further marginalised.”

bloomberg.com

