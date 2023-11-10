Success in sales ultimately depends on three things. On the latest episode of The Small Business Show, Matt Easton, sales coach, consultant and founder of Easton University, breaks down these factors and highlights how business owners leverage them to excel in sales.

Selling can be complicated, but Easton makes it much easier, more predictable, less stressful and more fun. Forget about the never-ending cycle of making assumptions, experimenting, and trying to figure everything out yourself. Instead, let Easton help you increase sales using a tried-and-true systematic approach to closing deals.

key takeaways:

1. According to Easton, most salespeople fail in their efforts because they do not follow the three-step component ladder to achieve success. The items on the ladder are:

your skill set, your belief system, and Your daily activities.



2. Most entrepreneurs limit their belief system because it is based on the negative experiences of others. Therefore, “It is important that business owners take inventory of your current belief system,” says Easton.

3. Once entrepreneurs adjust their beliefs, they can focus on honing their skills. Easton claims there are 100 people who can help you with the tools and resources you need to adjust to your skills. Next, evaluate your daily activities that will work toward your next steps.

4. Easton guarantees that entrepreneurs have to change their mindset, acquire new capabilities, and move up the activity ladder to build a long and successful sales career.

5. Easton claims that entrepreneurs should write down the values ​​they once bought into but no longer subscribe to. “Make a list of the things you didn’t do that you need to start over and the skills you need to improve.”

“If a ladder has no rungs or is missing one of its two support pillars, it is impossible to climb it.” -Matt Easton

Source: www.asbn.com