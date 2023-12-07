Questions swirl in apparent tourism budget controversy

The apparent irregularities in the tourism department’s budget have “stunned” even government insiders. (Photo by Matt Probasco)

An inter-departmental rift over the tourism department’s budget became a public blunder on Wednesday, leaving even government insiders scratching their heads.

Reports emerged earlier in the week that Tourism was laying off receptionists and making other cuts at the region’s ports due to allocated budget funds not being available. If indeed the funds were not available, why they were not available, how much was not available, how many people were out of work – if any – all these questions remained unanswered as of Wednesday evening.

Requests for comment from Government House, the Office of Management and Budget and the Finance Department were not responded to. Department of Tourism Commissioner Joseph Boschulte broke two agreements for a phone conversation while in Grand Cayman on Wednesday afternoon. Then, around 6:30 p.m., he said he “has no comment at this time.”

The chairwoman of the Senate Budget, Appropriations and Finance Committee said she had spoken with OMB, Finance and Tourism but still did not understand why the confusion had escalated to the level of a public display.

Senator Donna Frett-Gregory said of the alleged dispute between departments, “I’ve never seen anything like it.” “I’m sure there are disagreements from time to time but it doesn’t escalate to the point where it gets into the media. This is the executive-to-executive branch. It is not the different branches of government that are having this discussion. It is a branch of government headed by the Governor. So at some point we have to figure out what to say to him.”

A portion of the tourism budget’s roughly $32 million budget was reportedly made available on Tuesday — more than two months after the start of the 2024 fiscal year. The delay remained unexplained.

“The tourism industry is the livelihood of the US Virgin Islands. The last thing we want to do is have this back-and-forth with OMB and the powers that be within the Department of Finance and the Department of Tourism. This is not about us personally. It’s about us collectively. So we have to figure it out,” Fright-Gregory said.

Fright-Gregory explained that funding for the tourism department is a little different than other departments, with a portion coming from hotel tax revenues. He said, there was a lot of money in this revolving fund called Tourism Advertising Revolving Fund.

“I don’t think it looks good for us to have this type of discussion when we passed the budget and the chief executive — who is his boss, the governor of the Virgin Islands — signed the budget bill for fiscal year 2024. Those budgets should have been logged into the system for more than one reason. “Based on the information they gave us when they came before the Legislature’s hearing, there is more than enough money in that fund,” she said.

Fright-Gregory estimated, with new hotels coming online, the tourism budget funded by hotel tax collections could grow to $40 million in 2024 for the 2025 budget.

“It depends on our tourism industry and how successful we are this season,” he said, adding that the delay was “surprising” given previous strong tourism seasons.

Fright-Gregory said she and her Senate colleagues received regular phone calls from vendors seeking payment for Virgin Islands government services, including tourism. These included all types of events sponsored by receptionists and musicians at airports, local promoters, and calls and tours on the mainland.

“I’m not sure why they’re having this back-and-forth internally. But what is worrying to me is that this is clearly going on well before FY 2024. There are many vendors who have been calling my office and some of my other colleagues who say they have not been paid since the last financial year,” she said. “And we’re in the holiday season. These are the people who provided their services. These are the people we depend on to provide services in our community. And they have to support their families. It’s holidays.”

Runs the tourism festivals division. With the Crucian Christmas Festival approaching, Frété-Gregory was particularly concerned that vendors be paid.

“So, again, this also provides a setback for our tourism department to get payments to vendors. If we are not paying our vendors on time we cannot ask them to provide services. This is a small community and our economy depends on those payments. Once the money comes to those sellers, they push it into the economy. It’s a win-win for all of us,” she said.

With the tourism budget being widely discussed and how public money was spent, Fright-Gregory said she would look into a special legislative investigation.

“My solution to this is, listen, put the budget on the system, you guys go into the back room, figure out your issues, and come back to the people and sort this thing out. It should not have reached this level. It is very unfortunate that we are witnessing such a petty and petty incident in the Virgin Islands at this time,” she said. “There should be some legislative scrutiny on this point. This has generated a lot of conversation, a lot of discussion, and all of these funds belong to the people of the Virgin Islands. My responsibility as Chairman of the Budget, Appropriations and Finance Committee is to get to the bottom of this.

