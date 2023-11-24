Question to Putin: Is inter-ethnic peace possible in a country where killing Asians is considered a less serious crime than fighting White Russians? - OPD

Arkady Ostrovsky of The Economist, in his article titled ‘Russia risks spiraling out of control and slipping into anarchy’ published on November 18, 2022, said: “Mr Putin’s war is turning Russia into a failed state, with uncontrolled borders, private military formations, a fleeing population, moral decay and the potential for civil conflict. And although Western leaders have grown confident in Ukraine’s ability to withstand Mr. Putin’s terror, there are growing concerns about Russia’s own ability to survive a war. “It could go out of control and turn into chaos.”,

This is not to say that Russian officials are turning a blind eye to the troubling trends in Russia these days that the author talks about. Yet in this sense they see the main threat to their country in the possibility of inter-ethnic and inter-religious explosion. Here’s what Magomedsalam Magomedov, Deputy Head of the Russian Presidential Administration, said in this regard: “Since our country, along with China, is one of the major centers of power, all efforts of the collective West are aimed, first of all, at trying to speed up the disintegration of Russia using the factor of interethnic relations. understand it [obvious fact] Especially important right now. Therefore, the task of strengthening, developing and maintaining the age-old unity and friendship of representatives of all castes and all religions in the country is equally important.,

The Kremlin and its entourage appear to have been the first to seriously awaken to such a threat and publicly expressed their readiness to confront it only last spring. Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke about the problem at a high official level while holding a meeting of the Council for Interethnic Relations via videoconferencing on May 19, 2023. “Our adversaries believe that Russia’s multi-ethnicity is its weak point, and they are doing everything to divide us. I am going to say a few more words about this now. The opponents I mentioned – you know this firsthand – spread confusion among ethnic communities, allegedly on behalf of the ethnicities of the Russian Federation, creating various socio-political associations, which themselves represent only those associations. Do and provocateurs like them, shamelessly declaring the need for the so-called colonization of Russia”the Russian leader said.

In that speech he did not fail to mention ‘The Western ideological template with its racist neo-colonialist approach’Who ‘Serve as a guide to such concepts’, Vladimir Putin also spoke in detail in the style of Soviet propaganda about the unbreakable friendship of the country’s ethnicities and did not say a single word about the existing problems of inter-ethnic and inter-religious relations in Russia.

From what the Russian President said in this regard, you can draw a conclusion that there is neither chauvinism, nor racism, nor racial discrimination in Russia, a country which, according to Richard Spencer, an American neo-Nazi and white supremacist. , is “the only”. White Power in the World”, a country that, according to David Duke, an avowed white supremacist, neo-Nazi and former head of the KKK, holds “the keys to white survival”. Here, you see, something doesn’t add up. Either Because Richard Spencer, David Duke and their ilk are wrong, or because they are absolutely right.

It seems that considering concrete examples from Russian life might help to get your idea about that matter. Let us take help of this method. So, here are two examples.

The true picture of Russian attitudes towards non-whites in Russia is quite different from what the Kremlin’s masters and the infinite host of Russian propagandists portray to those same people. This can be found out by getting acquainted with the following sad story.

When Russian International Chess Master Sergei Nikolaev, of Yakut ethnicity, was brutally murdered by ‘a gang of racist youth’ near the Yugo Zapadnaya subway station in Moscow, the Moscow City Police Department immediately noted the ethnic aspect of this murderous attack as well. Was rejected. And the reason for the murder was a dispute on the road. The next day, the Russian Deputy Interior Minister said: “Common hooliganism led to the incident. There is no question about any nationalist motive.”,

Stanislav Gribac, who was considered by the prosecution to be the main culprit of the murder, has this to say about what happened at that time: “We noticed a ‘skunk’ walking towards us. This was the same chess player. One of our men just ran up to that man and stabbed him in the stomach. The other one started avoiding him. Yet another was stabbing his neck. One of our other men threw a burning firework in his face. As for me, I started hitting him with a [baseball] The bat, put all his anger into those blows and shouted ‘Die!’ As long as he could speak, this Yakut was shouting: ‘Hey, I’m one of you [a Russian national], This did not help him at all. The bloody massacre continued”,

It’s a terrible story, isn’t it?! The most terrible thing about this case is that all this was happening in the center of Moscow, ‘In broad daylight and under the eyes of crowds of passersby’ – And no one thought it necessary or possible to call the police. a call to the police ‘It will ring in half an hour’ Sergei Nikolaev died. During that time thousands of Muscovites passed very close to the murder site. As far as can be judged, they all remained indifferent to what they saw there. Of course, it would have been quite different if Sergei Nikolaev had been an ethnic White Russian or European (Caucasian) looking man. One can make sure of this by drawing attention to the following story.

On October 4, 2021, on a Moscow Metro train, between Izmailovskaya and Pervomayskaya stations, Roman Kovalev, a white ethnic Russian man, was beaten by Dagestani native Magamali Khanmagomedov. The latter explained his action as a response to Kovalev. ‘Aggressive behaviour’, Two of his fellow countrymen, Ibragim Musalev and Gasan Zhalybekov, were there, but, according to their own words, they did not intervene in the conflict. Ibragim Musalev said he had tried to break up the fight. Gasan Zhelybekov said he is asking others not to get involved. Relevant video footage generally confirms what they were saying. Both the people clashed with each other. One of them is being beaten badly.

This incident agitated the entire Russian government and community. It remained a major discussion point on Russian TV political talk shows for several days. Chairman of the Russian Investigative Committee Alexander Bastrykin took the case under personal supervision and awarded Roman Kovalev the Medal of Valor and Courage. In March 2023, her attackers were sentenced to 8.5 to 12 years in prison. For comparison: the Russian neo-Nazis who murdered Sergei Nikolaev, a non-white Russian citizen, were sentenced to 3 to 10 years in prison.

Here’s how Boruch Gorin, head of the public relations department of the Union of Jewish Communities of Russia, evaluated the latter sentence: “If it’s so [serious] If the crime, with such aggravating circumstances, carries such a light punishment, an outside observer might assume that murder based on national and racial hatred might serve as a mitigating factor in the court’s sentence. [in Russia], This is how both society and criminals perceive it.”,

“If the court had sentenced, everything would have been different [the perpetrators] To the fullest extent of the law. If that were the case the defendants would hardly have dared to do so [gleefully] “Scream ‘Sieg Heil’ after sentencing”– said Borukh Gorin.

In the latter case described above, Roman Kovalev stood up for a girl who, according to him, was harassed by those three men. Thus, he provoked aggressive reactions against himself. In the first case, Sergei Nikolaev became the victim of an unprovoked racist attack. They were selected at random by aggressive Russian neo-Nazis. It could have been someone else with an East Asian face instead – a Korean, a Buryat, a Chinese, or a Kazakh.

Russia is clearly far from serving as an inspiration in the fight against racism and racial discrimination – even on the contrary. People with East Asian complexion suffer the most from racism in the Russian Federation. Neither the Russian authorities nor the mainstream media pay attention to the situation. And it is, to put it mildly. But they are always ready to say nice words, however meaningless, about the unbreakable friendship of Russia’s ethnicities. This is the reality of life in Russia.

After all the above, the question remains to Vladimir Putin: Is inter-ethnic peace possible in a country where the killing of Asians is considered a less serious crime than fighting White Russians?

Source: www.eurasiareview.com