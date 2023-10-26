Quest for the Last Remnant: A Web3 PvPvE Zombie Battle Royale

In the dynamic world of web3 gaming, The Last Remnant is making waves with its unique blend of genres. This in-development battle royale game set in a zombie-infested city is set to hold a free mint event on the Polygon chain from October 26 to 28, 2023. free mint event genesis character mint pack whitelist: The first round of whitelisting is reserved for those who had the foresight to purchase the Genesis Character Mint Pack in May 2023. These lucky individuals have the chance to craft up to eight equipment items for each Genesis Pack purchased. However, it’s important to note that this is not an automatic airdrop; Whitelisted members will need to actively claim their mints. second whitelist: The second whitelist, consisting of only 200 places, was allotted to participants in various competitions and quizzes. Although it is likely that these spaces have been filled, the Last Remnant Twitter account and Discord are being monitored

Discord is a web-based communication tool that was meant for gamers but is now commonly used in crypto and NFT projects.

” href=’ target=’_blank’ data-gt-translate-attributes=”[{‘attribute=”>DiscordserverisadvisedforpotentialopportunitiesThesecondwhitelistwillopenonOctober27th[{“attribute=””>DiscordserverforpotentialopportunitiesadvisableThemintforthesecondwhitelistopensonOctober27th[{‘विशेषता=”>संभावितअवसरोंकेलिएडिस्कॉर्डसर्वरकीसलाहदीजातीहै।दूसरीश्वेतसूचीकेलिएटकसाल27अक्टूबरकोखुलेगी।[{“attribute=””>DiscordserverforpotentialopportunitiesisadvisableThemintforthesecondwhitelistopensonOctober27th

public mint: Doors will open for the general public on October 28. This mint appears to be unlimited, but it is limited to one item per wallet, excluding the first whitelisted item.

It is important to clarify that the equipment items molded during this incident are classified as ‘normal’ items, subject to wear and eventual breakage. However, the Last Remnant team has plans for a separate mint for Genesis equipment in the future, which will add even more excitement to the game’s growing ecosystem.

The Last Remnant will also hold a weekend playtest on October 28, 14:00 UTC for players to test the waters.

last relic gameplay

At its core, The Last Remains is a player versus player versus environment (PvPvE) battle royale extraction game, taking place in a city filled with hordes of zombies. It skillfully blends elements of popular game genres, including battle royale titles like PUBG, Fortnite, and Apex Legends, with stealth mechanics reminiscent of classics like Splinter Cell and Assassin’s Creed. In this 3D world, players must use stealth and cleverness to navigate without attracting the attention of zombies or other players.

The objective is simple but intense: players must race to reach a rescue helicopter with only 30-40 minutes remaining. To win, one of the three survivors must reach the helicopter first. The journey is full of risks, as players must explore various buildings in search of essential resources such as water, food, tools, weapons, and skins.

Perfect style mix

What really sets The Last Remains apart is that it skillfully blends the battle royale, zombie, stealth, and extraction game genres. The thrill of overcoming both the undead and other players in a high-stakes, survival-focused environment adds a new layer of complexity and excitement to the gaming experience.

Additionally, The Last Remains offers a unique ecosystem with free-to-play characters, character NFTs, and coveted Genesis character NFTs. These NFTs serve as season-based, lifetime battle passes, adding depth and replayability to the game.

Players can earn items through the Battle Pass system and by ranking high on the leaderboards, with the promise of future tournaments and events adding to the excitement of the Last Remnant gaming experience.

final thoughts

The Last Remnant represents an exciting evolution in the world of gaming, blending multiple genres into a captivating experience. With its innovative gameplay and genre-blending mechanics, this web3 stealth zombie battle royale will provide new challenges for enthusiasts around the world.

For more information about The Last Relics, you can visit their website and follow them Twitter For latest announcements.

Source: www.blockzeit.com