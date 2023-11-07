Queensland says scrap phase-three tax cuts to fight inflation instead of cutting infrastructure funding

Photograph: Darren England/AAP

Queensland’s Treasurer has demanded federal Labor explain why it is cutting infrastructure spending to fight inflation instead of revisiting controversial tax cuts for high earners.

Steven Miles has increased pressure on the Albany government over infrastructure cuts in an opinion piece in the Courier-Mail, arguing that it is “too late” to cut projects to fight inflation and instead phase out -It has been urged to reconsider the three tax cuts.

On Monday the Minister for Infrastructure, Catherine King, confirmed that some of the 250 projects in the $120 billion infrastructure pipeline that have not started construction will have to be canceled to pay for at least $33 billion of cost overruns Or will have to be delayed.

Last week the International Monetary Fund warned that increased spending on infrastructure projects, mainly from states, was a major factor pushing Australia’s economy past full potential and fueling inflation.

But Miles argued that “inflation is set to get out of control in late 2021 – before the last federal election”.

“Obviously, all government spending contributes to demand in the economy,” he wrote.

“This makes it mandatory for the Australian Government to justify why funding earmarked for infrastructure should be prioritized for cuts, as opposed to funding allocated for other priorities – for example taxes on wealthy households Cut in.”

The phase-three tax cuts, passed by the Morrison government in mid-2019, will begin in July 2024. They eliminate the $120,000 to $180,000 tax bracket, raise the top tax bracket to $200,000 and lower the marginal tax rate for everyone earning between $45,000. and 30% over $200,000.

The Greens and the crossbench have urged Labor to reconsider the stage-three tax cuts, which would reduce tax revenues by $320 billion over 10 years, citing the fact that the biggest benefits go to those on higher incomes.

The federal treasurer, Jim Chalmers, has insisted there are no changes to Labor’s plan to keep the tax cuts in place, arguing that they help prevent bracket creep as income earners face higher tax rates. faced as they move into higher tax brackets.

Miles argued that “investment in productivity-enhancing infrastructure is likely to reduce inflationary pressures in the long run”.

“When comparing budget cut options, the problem with focusing on infrastructure is that you cannot cut projects already under construction, only future projects.

“So any impact on aggregate demand is likely to be years down the track, followed by a negative impact on productivity.”

Miles said this was “particularly true” for Queensland, which was experiencing “extraordinary population growth” partly due to what he called the federal government’s “plan to massively expand immigration”.

The Albany government has increased the number of permanent migrants by just 35,000 to 195,000 – but Australia has experienced a surge in net overseas migration as borders reopened after Covid restrictions were eased.

Queensland is lobbying the federal government for permanent 50:50 funding for the Bruce Highway, a major national road linking the south-east to the regions, and heavy rail to the Sunshine Coast. The Morrison government reduced funding commitments to the heavy rail project and the Albany government has moved against filling the huge funding gap, leading to a standoff with the Queensland government.

On Monday, King committed to continuing construction of 300 projects under construction, but said another 250 faced cancellation or delays as a result of an infrastructure review to be released “soon.”

King said the federal government is “talking” with the states and welcomes their help in cleaning up the “mess” left by the Morrison government.

He refused to rule out cuts in particular states, saying “the entire pipeline has not been managed well by the previous government”.

Guardian Australia contacted Chalmers and King for comment.

