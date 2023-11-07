Quebec’s finance minister unveils plan to tackle hunger, homelessness and climate change

Quebec Finance Minister Eric Girard is battling slow economic growth with Quebecers suffering from inflation and rising housing costs in need of government aid. (Sylvain Roy Roussel/Radio-Canada – Image credit)

With economic growth declining dramatically, Quebec intends to take a targeted approach to serious social issues such as food insecurity and the housing crisis, Finance Minister Eric Girard announced in an economic update Tuesday.

The Finance Ministry is projecting a deficit of $4 billion for the 2023–24 fiscal year, with a gradual return to a balanced budget by 2027–2028.

“The situation is extremely difficult for Quebecers,” Girard said. “We are not in a recession but we are certainly in a difficult period that can be described as stagnation.”

While the Coalition Avenir Quebec government will not send checks to Quebec households as it has done in the past to help with inflation, the mini-budget does include some tax breaks.

Most of the spending is targeted at three areas.

housing and homelessness

Quebec will invest $1.8 billion (half of which is federal funding) over six years to build 8,000 social and affordable housing units.

Of that amount, $1.6 billion will be used to build 7,500 housing units for low- and moderate-income families and $225.2 million will be used to build 500 housing units reserved for homeless people under the Quebec Affordable Housing Program .

Quebec has earmarked $338.2 million over five years to tackle homelessness. Of that amount, $214.6 million will be used to build 500 housing units specifically for people experiencing homelessness.

Additionally, $123.7 million is earmarked to provide emergency assistance related to homelessness as well as culturally safe services for Indigenous people experiencing homelessness.

food Bank

Faced with a surge in calls from food banks for help, Quebec will provide a one-time targeted injection of $20.8 million to help five food organizations. Funds will be distributed:

$10 million for the Food Bank of Quebec Network.

$5 million for The Breakfast Club of Canada.

$2 million for the Table des Chefs.

$2 million for Foundation Olo.

$1.8 million for La Cantine Pure Tous.

Climate change

The government will spend $961 million over the next five years to tackle climate change.

This includes $404 million to support communities affected by this summer’s devastating wildfires and $292 to support the forestry industry and encourage climate-change initiatives.

This is a developing story.

Source: www.bing.com