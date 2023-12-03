Quebec entrepreneur Daniel Langlois and partner Dominique Marchand reportedly found dead in Dominica

Quebec entrepreneur and philanthropist Daniel Langlois and his partner Dominique Marchand died on the Caribbean island of Dominica, where they owned a luxury eco-hotel, a representative of the hotel said Sunday.

A statement from the hotel and Mr. Langlois’s personal publicist announced the “tragic passing” of Mr. Langlois and Ms. Marchand in “a devastating incident” on Nov. 30.

Mr. Langlois is best known as the founder of Softimage, the company that created 3-D animation software that was used in major films. Jurassic Park, titanic, Lord of the Rings And this harry potter series. He sold the company to Microsoft for US$130 million in 1994 and three years later started his own charitable foundation to support artistic, scientific and technological research.

Local media outlet Dominica News Online reported that an investigation was underway into the bodies found in a burnt-out vehicle, believed to be those of Mr Langlois and Ms Marchand.

Two Canadians were reported missing and the burned vehicle matched the description of the vehicle they were driving, a Dominica news site reports. It was also said that the police have detained three people for questioning.

Calls and messages sent to Dominica’s police service and the country’s government were not answered or returned on Sunday.

A spokesperson for Global Affairs Canada said in an emailed statement, without naming them, that the department is “aware of the reported deaths of two Canadian citizens in Dominica”. “Our thoughts are with the families and loved ones of the Canadian citizens involved.”

The spokesperson said the department was monitoring the situation and talking with local authorities, but declined to provide further details for privacy reasons.

Mr. Langlois was born in Quebec in 1957, and after selling Softimage, he founded the Performing Arts Center and Cinema And technology figures stood side by side in Quebec.

More recently, Mr. Langlois and Ms. Marchand opened Coulibri Ridge, an off-grid luxury eco-hotel perched atop a mountain range in southern Dominica that the couple spent two decades researching, designing and building.

“Daniel and Dominic were pioneers in many ways, most recently as the founders and operators of Coulibre Ridge Resort,” hotel representatives said in a statement that will be available “as soon as it becomes available.” More information has been promised to be released.

Mr Langlois’s former business partner at SoftImage, Pierre Nélis, said he felt “shock” after hearing the news. He described Mr. Langlois as “an artist” who built a successful software company out of difficulty by surrounding himself with capable people. The result was “a software built by an artist for artists,” Mr. Nellis said. “Basically, he created the creative software industry in Montreal and Canada.”

People used to ask Mr. Langlois why Quebec had become the center of software development, Mr. Nellis said, and “his answer was: ‘Because it’s so cold here, there’s nothing to do, we make great software.’ ,

In addition to the eco-hotel it opened in Dominica, Mr. Langlois’s foundation created the REZDM project, an eco-resilience program that sought to help respond to the damage caused to the island by Hurricane Maria in 2017. One of its projects was to help rebuild a hurricane-damaged elementary school, allowing students to return in 2019.

Simon Walsh, REZDM project manager and a friend of Mr. Langlois and Ms. Marchand, said in a text message that he saw the “positive role” firsthand. [Mr. Langlois] In the terrible times after Hurricane Maria.

“He was a good friend of mine and was very much loved by the whole community,” Mr Walsh said.

