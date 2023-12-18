Quasar Markets partners with Dragon List Global to revolutionize fintech research

The partnership aims to enhance financial research and market insight in emerging global markets.

New York, NY, United States – December 18, 2023 —

Quasar Markets, an AI-powered fintech research platform, announced its partnership with Dragon List Global, a company focused on emerging markets industries around the world, including finance, energy, healthcare, economic development, education and commerce.

This strategic partnership, led by Quasar Markets’ long-time associate and now strategic investment partner, Dragon List Global, is expected to bring a fresh perspective and innovative solutions to the fintech industry. The collaboration benefits from the shared history and mutual trust between the leaders of both companies.

At the helm of this partnership is Oliver NE Kelman, Jr., JD, Chairman and CEO of Dragon List Global, renowned for his expertise in geopolitics, international and domestic business development and special projects. Oliver’s distinguished career in global investment, trade and geo-economics, as well as his engagement with Congress, heads of state and sovereign wealth funds, will contribute significantly to this collaboration.

“I have known Steven for more than two decades. I have been with Quasar Markets since its founding as Chief Global Operating Officer, and there is no person I would support more personally or with my company than him. I believe Quasar Markets is cutting-edge technology that will change the way finance is conducted,” said Oliver.

Steven E. Orr, CEO of Quasar Markets, shared his excitement for the partnership, saying, “Our collaboration with DragonList Global, under the guidance of Oliver’s deep experience and network, is an important step in our mission to revolutionize financial markets research. Is.” Aye.”

About Quasar Markets

Quasar Markets provides innovative AI-powered solutions for researching the financial markets, providing unparalleled automation, insights and personalized client experiences. With a next-generation Web3 platform and strategic partnerships with industry leaders, Quasar Markets is reimagining the future of finance. For more information, visit: https://quasarmarkets.com/

About Dragon List Global

Dragon List Global focuses on various emerging market industries around the world, including finance, energy, healthcare and others. Through its strategic partnerships, Dragon List Global provides services in all aspects of construction, development and revitalization of infrastructure, both residential and commercial, in the Middle East, Africa, South America, Caribbean, Asia as well as other regions around the world. Is. , For more information, visit: https://www.dragonlistglobal.com/

contact info:

Name: Steven E. Orr

Email: send email

Organization: Quasar Markets

Address: Wesley Chapel, Florida 33543, US

Phone: +1 (202) 841-9009

Website: https://quasarmarkets.com/

Release ID: 89116108

If you identify any discrepancy, concern or inaccuracy in the content provided in this press release or require assistance in removing the press release, we strongly urge you to contact us by contacting [email protected] Notify us immediately. Our responsive team is committed to resolving your concerns within 8 hours by taking necessary action to diligently resolve the identified issues or guide you through the necessary steps for removal. Our dedication lies in providing accurate and reliable information.

Source: www.bing.com