U.S. prices for most commercial property types rose in the third quarter compared to the second quarter, but the reasons for the increase actually reflect a bear market, according to analysis from CoStar Group.

According to Chad Littell, national director of capital markets analysis for CoStar and author of the monthly Commercial Repeat-Sale Index report, the gains were not consistent across markets, asset type, quality or size.

“For the first time since the first quarter of 2011, negative year-on-year price growth in major markets confirms that the decline in commercial property prices has become widespread across all property sectors,” Littell said. “Nothing moves in a straight line. Year-over-year directional pricing trend is my north star.”

CoStar’s value-weighted US composite index, which reflects typically larger property sales in major cities, rose 0.4% in the second quarter. Meanwhile, the equal-weighted US Composite index, which reflects a greater number of lower-priced asset deals in smaller markets, climbed 2.1%.

CoStar data shows that despite these increases, in major coastal markets, property prices of all types are still down on an annual basis.

According to Littell, it’s important to pay attention to the composition of the assets sold. The office sector provides a good example. The only office properties that are really trading are either those with strong cash flow, and going for the highest prices, or buildings that require major improvements, which are trading at the lowest volumes.

The US prime office index fell 1.6% in the third quarter, making its cumulative decline since the fourth quarter of 2022 a negative 15.3% and 10% less than last year.

“The investment-grade and value-weighted segments represent larger, more sophisticated deals, and you see those segments reacting as commercial property when [interest] Rates go higher,” Littell said.

According to Littell, the equally weighted index, which reflects how smaller assets are bought, is up 2.1% quarter-on-quarter. He said, these are purchased with cash, hence the impact of interest rates is less.

“Long and short, my outlook is unchanged and increasingly bearish,” Littell said. “Cheap credit over the summer boosted transaction markets, along with the thought that the war on inflation had been won. Going forward, we have a sticky consumer price index, heavy Treasury issuance, a war for funds, rising commodity pricing, slowing consumer spending, the end of the credit cycle and a weak commercial real estate supply/demand story. It’s hard to find a bullish case for commercial real estate today.”

Here are the pricing results for other main asset types in the third quarter:

Mixed results were seen in industrial indices. The equal-weighted U.S. industrials index rose 2.4% in the second quarter, but the value-weighted segment posted its fourth consecutive quarterly decline, falling 0.9%. Prime industrial markets ended 1.9% lower than the previous quarter and 0.3% lower in the third quarter of 2022.

Multifamily prices jumped higher in primary markets. Prime multifamily markets saw a 2.3% jump in pricing compared to the second quarter. Those markets outperformed the overall multifamily index, which advanced 2% compared to that previous quarter. According to Littell, an abundance of federal housing and fixed-rate multifamily loans from bank lenders helped prices as yields on benchmark rates declined sharply in the first half of 2023.

Prime retail pricing accelerated after three quarters of decline. The US prime retail index rose 2.3% in the third quarter after being the lowest since the fourth quarter of 2022. The equal-weighted retail index also rose 1.3% in the quarter, compared with a 1.1% gain since the third quarter of 2022. Like other asset types, the value-weighted index showed weakness in pricing and fell 0.4% during the quarter. Pricing among high-quality assets also declined by 2.4% compared to the third quarter of 2022.

Hospitality index increased. Hotel prices rose 4% in the third quarter, leading to an annual gain of 6% in the 12 months ending in September. The U.S. hospitality index was 33.6% above its pre-recession peak in the third quarter.

The latest CoStar Commercial Repeat-Sale Index report is based on 1,132 sales pairs in September and more than 296,739 repeat sales since 1996.

