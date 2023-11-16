Quantum Leap’s Raymond Lee and Eliza Taylor reveal what episode 6 will be like – plus, will Hannah return?

The following contains spoilers for Wednesday’s episode long jump, proceed accordingly.

Ben Song can’t stay away from Hannah Carson.

this week’s long jump The time traveler was found at Princeton University in 1955 in search of Albert Einstein’s secret formula. Although disappointed to miss the opportunity to meet his hero – Einstein had died a month earlier – Ben was surprised (and delighted!) to be reunited with Hannah, the talented waitress from Episode 3. She took his advice to reach out to Professor Yates. And now they were working among the smartest scientific minds of that time.

We already know that Ben can’t control where and when he jumps, but his second encounter with Hannah seems more than coincidental.

“What I love about it is that there are questions that only a quantum accelerator can answer,” illustrator Raymond Lee tells TVLine. “Eventually, the accelerator decides why this is happening and then later, we will find out why this is happening. But for now, the fact that it’s happening is fascinating.

While working together to stop a Nazi from using Einstein’s formula to create a history-changing bomb, Ben revealed to Hannah that he was a time traveler, and she took the news in stride. Learning that he was the same man she had met in 1949, the physicist asked her real name – which she happily accepted – and as he passed to the next body, they kissed. But now that she knows who Ben really is, what will she do with that information?

Eliza Taylor, who plays Hannah, explains, “I don’t think she would ever use the information in a way that would jeopardize the work that Ben is doing.” “I think the best thing about Ben and Hannah is that there’s real mutual trust and a real connection.”

She notes that Hannah is “so grateful to get to know this person that she’s falling for, to really get to know them now, because we see in episode 3 and the first part of episode 6 that there’s an instant chemistry. ..To find out that these guys are one, and they’re Ben Song, it’s a big deal.”

Given that Taylor is a series regular this season, it’s safe to say that we’ll see [Hannah] Again,” the actress teases, but “people will have to tune in to find out how and when.”

Ben’s big reveal wasn’t the only twist of the episode. At the end of the hour, Ian and Jane stop their mysterious, unnamed blackmailer (played by a million little things And super girl alum Floriana Lima) by extracting sensitive information in exchange for a quantum chip, which is used to track Ben during his jump. It looks like having critical technology offline is bad news for Ben and the rest of the Quantum Leap team.

“We’re playing with the idea that Ben has gone evil, and people are going evil, and yet there’s a force that’s keeping him alive,” Lee teases. “It increases the risk for everyone, which only creates more drama.”

