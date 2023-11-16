Quantum cryptography powers genomic research

Security CEO and Founder Secure Quantum Inc.Working with data-driven companies to define, develop, and deploy quantum-safe technologies.

getty

The benefits of quantum-level security in healthcare are obvious – keep patient data secure now, so that if it is attacked and harvested, it will remain encrypted even as malicious technology advances.

But there are other applications of quantum cryptography in health care. Take genome research, for example.

Genome research is a scientific field dedicated to studying the entire set of genetic material in an organism, known as its genome. It involves analyzing DNA sequences, genes, and their interactions within an individual’s genetic structure. It is also key to understanding how genes work.

Genome research has important implications for various fields, including medicine, agriculture, and evolutionary biology. It helps in understanding genetic diseases, developing personalized treatments in medical treatment and enhancing crop breeding.

Interestingly, when it involves human genes, genome research is also legally considered as personal information, which must be protected under various rules and guidelines such as the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

While the provisions regarding privacy expectations around genetic research are becoming more nuanced (this Human Rights Law Review article provides an interesting discussion of the right to privacy highlighted by genetic data), the fact remains that human data is subject to human genetic research. Is required.

The potential theft of genetic data as a violation of privacy is uncertain.

We think of health care data in terms of how a bad actor can use it for a variety of nefarious purposes, such as blackmailing a patient based on their specific medical care or treatment, or committing identity theft or fraudulent claims. To file.

This is where today’s quantum technologies, such as quantum key distribution (QKD) to secure data in transit, can serve an immediate purpose.

But Toshiba Corporation actually transmitted a whole-genome sequence using quantum cryptography, proving that quantum technology can effectively secure vast data volumes as part of research that relies on large data sets. .

So why is this important? Two main reasons: “caring” about personal data, and “sharing” knowledge.

Traditional encryption methods may be vulnerable to quantum computers, which have the potential to break classical encryption algorithms. Quantum cryptography provides stronger protection against future quantum attacks, ensuring the long-term security of genomic data.

Proving that quantum cryptography can support the quantum implications inherent in genomic applications reassures researchers that they are indeed protecting personal data and adhering to regulatory standards of privacy.

Researchers will benefit from the “sharing” that Toshiba’s concept testing enables.

Genomic research—like many other types of academic study—benefits greatly from the exchange of information, findings, and rigorous debate and analysis.

As tested in Japan, genome researchers have struggled with how to securely transfer large-scale genome sequence data, essentially physically exchanging hard disks in locked boxes like Cold War-era spies. -Changed in providing. But that approach is expensive and time-consuming, and it inhibits collaboration.

Researchers now have proof that transmitting data over fiberoptic connections via quantum photons is feasible.

Quantum cryptography enables secure secondary use of this data for research purposes, a step that should spur innovation in the field of genomics and accelerate advances in medicine and personalized health care.

And, while this is a typical example of how QKD can accomplish extremely large data transmissions in a secure manner, it presents opportunities for other industries that rely on vast, densely packed data stores in motion. Industries like financial services, pharmaceutical research, and retail come to mind.

Such innovative approaches provide a way to implement quantum security, and this, in my opinion, will also lead to much-needed and more rapid development and commercial applications of quantum computing.

The Forbes Technology Council is an invitation-only community for world-class CIOs, CTOs, and technology executives. Am I eligible?