“Finish 2023 Strong With 3 Hot Stock Ideas – Practically Free”

Are you ready for the next potential 32%, 39% or 45% gain in today’s market? You’re About to Miss Stock Expert Gianni Di Posey’s 3 Latest Stock Ideas… That Could Change Your Entire Wealth-Building Journey. If you’re ready to finish 2023 strong, check out 12 hot stock ideas for every month. Act fast.

NEW YORK, Dec. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — According to Technavio, global quantum computing market Estimated to increase in size 9.01 billion US dollars From 2022 to 2027. The market is expected to grow at CAGR 18.84% During the forecast period. Apart from this, the pace of development will be faster. On the basis of geography, the global quantum computing market has been segmented into North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East & Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global quantum computing market. North America It is estimated to contribute 38% to the global market growth during the forecast period. The growth of this segment is primarily driven by factors such as the presence of many customers based in the US. US-based firms have access to quantum computers upon immediate release. They also have higher economies of scale and have the finance and resources to adopt these technologies. These factors will drive market growth in the region during the forecast period. The report covers historical market data from 2017 to 2021. In 2017, the value of the quantum computing market was US$3,001.05 million. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of growth opportunities, new product launches, latest trends and post-pandemic recovery of the global market at the regional level. For more information on the market, request a sample report.

Enter to Win $500 in Stocks or Crypto

Enter your email and you’ll get Benzinga’s last Morning Update, a free $30 gift card, and more!

Quantum Computing Market – Five Forces

The global quantum computing market is fragmentedAnd the analysis of five forces includes-

bargaining power of buyers

threat of new entrants

threat of rivalry

bargaining power of suppliers

threat of substitutes

For an explanation of Porter’s Five Forces Model – buy the report!

Quantum Computing Market – Customer Perspective

The report covers the market adoption lifecycle from the innovator stage to the laggard stage. It focuses on the adoption rates in different regions based on penetration. Additionally, the report also includes key purchasing criteria and drivers of price sensitivity to help companies evaluate and develop their growth strategies.

Quantum Computing Market – Segmentation Assessment

section overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on deployment (cloud and on-premise) and end-user (aerospace and defense, government, IT and telecom, and others).

Cloud This segment will account for a significant share in the market growth during the forecast period. Companies can access quantum computing systems through cloud networks, reducing the need for hardware and software. The growth of this segment is attributed to factors such as low cost of entry. Buyers do not need to invest in hardware. Furthermore, the speed of setup and implementation is high. These factors will drive the growth of this segment during the forecast period.

Download a sample report

quantum computing market , market dynamics

Key factors driving market growth

Increasing use of quantum cryptography Driving the growth of the market.

Driving the growth of the market. With the use of quantum cryptography, important data can be transmitted with a high level of security.

Quantum computers have high processing speed and efficiently process large amounts of encrypted data.

Governments of many countries have invested large amounts of money in the development of highly secure quantum computers.

These factors will drive market growth during the forecast period.

Major trends affecting the market

Before You Buy That Next Gift, Invest in Your Future with Options

Do you want to become an options master? In his special 90% off, Nic Chahine will give you full access to his top option plays, including the strategies he uses to get double-digit winners. Learn Nick’s time-tested strategies as soon as possible. Buy here for only $0.99.

Development of AI and Machine Learning There is a major trend in the market.

There is a major trend in the market. AI and machine learning are expected to be some of the biggest applications of quantum computers.

Quantum computing processor chips will be used in AI applications to efficiently calculate data at high speeds.

The use of AI will help solve issues related to optimization and sampling.

These factors will support market growth during the forecast period.

Major challenges hindering market growth

short life cycle of supercomputer Challenging market growth.

Challenging market growth. Supercomputers have a shorter lifespan than regular electronic products.

Furthermore, the cost of a supercomputer, including maintenance and power consumption, is very high.

Therefore, companies may opt for a new system with the latest hardware and other advanced components instead of a supercomputer.

These factors may hinder the adoption of such systems.

Drivers, trends and challenges have an impact on market dynamics, which can impact businesses. Find out more in a sample report!

What are the key data covered in this Quantum Computing market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on the factors that will drive the growth of the quantum computing market between 2023 and 2027

Accurate estimation of quantum computing market size and its contribution to the core market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Quantum computing market growth in North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and the Middle East & Africa

In-depth analysis of the market competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of quantum computing market vendors

Get instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio’s membership platform

Related reports:

edge computing market It is projected to grow at a CAGR of 24.74% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is estimated to grow by US$9,928.42 million.

mobile edge computing market The size is expected to increase by US$1.60 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market growth pace will accelerate at a CAGR of 30.21%.

TOC

executive Summary market scenario market size historical market size five forces analysis Market segmentation by deployment Market segmentation by end-user customer scenario geographical landscape Drivers, challenges and trends company landscape company analysis Contract

about us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. His research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market position. With over 500 exclusive analysts, Technavio’s report library includes over 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies spanning 50 countries. Their customer base includes enterprises of all sizes, including over 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s broad coverage, extensive research and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive position within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

jesse maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email:[email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/quantum-computing-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-9-01-billion-north-america-is -estimated-global-market-accounts-for-38%-growth—technavio-302003811.html

Source Technavio

“Finish 2023 Strong With 3 Hot Stock Ideas – Practically Free”

Are you ready for the next potential 32%, 39% or 45% gain in today’s market? You’re About to Miss Stock Expert Gianni Di Posey’s 3 Latest Stock Ideas… That Could Change Your Entire Wealth-Building Journey. If you’re ready to finish 2023 strong, check out 12 hot stock ideas for every month. Act fast.

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Source: www.benzinga.com