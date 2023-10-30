Quantum computer startup first to break 1,000-qubit milestone

A startup called Atom Computing has announced the first quantum computer to cross the 1,000-qubit milestone. The prototype, due to be available for use in 2024, comes as IBM is expected to announce its new quantum computer platform in the next few weeks.

Where conventional computers store and process information in binary states – either one or zero – quantum computers allow data to exist in a superposition of both states at the same time. These quantum bits (qubits) give them a huge edge in computing power, allowing them to tackle traditional problems much faster and even perform tasks that would otherwise be impossible.

Now, Atom Computing has announced its most advanced quantum computing platform to date, boasting an impressive 1,180 qubits. This is a huge leap from the previous most powerful quantum computer – IBM’s Osprey, with 433 qubits.

In Atom’s system, these qubits are ytterbium atoms, with lasers placing them in an array and manipulating their states to store and process data. The company says ytterbium is the ideal candidate for the job, because its lowest energy state has only two quantum levels, meaning it is easier to manipulate and measure than other atoms.

Atom claims its quantum computer excels in other respects as well. Earlier this year the company demonstrated mid-circuit measurements – where the quantum state of a desired qubit can be probed without disturbing neighboring qubits. The computer also apparently claims a coherence time – measuring how long the qubit can store information – of 40 seconds. By comparison, the Osprey tops out at about 80 microseconds.

Although it may seem like Atom has left other companies in the dust, the race is closer than you might think. IBM’s multi-year roadmap suggests the company will announce its own quantum computer, surpassing the 1,000-qubit mark in the next few weeks, with Condor running 1,121 qubits.

Atom Computing says it will begin allowing enterprise, academic and government users access to its quantum computer systems in 2024.

