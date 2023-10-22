‘Quality over quantity’: How Apple wants to attract sports fans to its streaming service

Big tech and big media are at war over sports rights and companies from Google (GOOGL) to Disney (DIS) are competing to promote their respective offerings and capture a loyal audience of fans.

One company that is committed to improving its gaming world is Apple (AAPL). Its deal with Major League Soccer (MLS) appears to be coming to fruition. It is rumored that Formula One (F1) and NBA rights are being bid on. Some analysts have also wondered whether the company might purchase ESPN from Disney.

Having the right content is important for Apple as it faces stiff competition from companies like Netflix (NFLX), Disney (DIS), and Amazon (AMZN) in the streaming wars. The tech giant does not disclose Apple TV+ subscriber figures; However, the company has consistently reiterated the importance of services like streaming to its future.

“Given the success AAPL has had with Major League Soccer, especially post-Messi, we think sports remains a high focus area for the company to differentiate its TV offerings,” said Evercore ISI analyst Amit Daryanani. (AAPL has also bid for NFL Sunday Night Tickets).” wrote in a recent note to customers.

But while Apple has indicated it wants games, it doesn’t seem it wants any games. Rather, the company is focused on games that can meet three standards: niche, global, and premium.

“This is in line with their strategy of producing quality over quantity. They’re not placing their bets on everything,” Santosh Rao, head of research at Manhattan Venture Partners, told Yahoo Finance.

Apple’s MLS deal highlights this strategy after the company announced a 10-year, $2.5 billion deal with the league about a year ago.

Longtime Apple executive and senior vice president of services Eddy Cue has been a major influence behind the company’s push into sports content, including the MLS deal.

In an interview with GQ Sports last month, Q told the outlet that he was not interested in purchasing a small portion of the regional rights – the specific terms of game distribution. Rather, he wanted a deal that would allow Apple to control “how it is presented.” [the game]Deliver it, and use technology.”

The MLS deal allowed that flexibility – giving Apple complete control over all of the league’s matches globally.

And then the incredible happened. Argentine football legend Lionel Messi signs MLS deal with Inter Miami.

Messi’s joining the US-based league led to an increase in ticket sales, sports apparel and, most importantly, sign-ups for Apple’s streaming package MLS Season Pass.

According to analytics platform Antenna, 110,000 users signed up for the package on the day of Messi’s debut, representing a 280% increase from the number of sign-ups generated on the first day of the 2023 season.

The Messi effect helped Apple achieve something unique in the sports world – an elite superstar who fueled the company’s “less is more” strategy, along with an international component that benefits the company’s global footprint.

Still, Cue told GQ that he didn’t initially think MLS would be “big enough” to meet the tech giant’s ambitions, pointing to the possibility of bigger deals in the future. He can come with Formula One.

‘A premium product’

Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi fans cheer as they wait for a corner kick during the second half of an MLS soccer match against Los Angeles FC on September 3, 2023 in Los Angeles. (Ryan Sun/AP Photo, File) (Associated Press)

According to business F1 Magazine, Apple is preparing a bid for global television broadcast rights for F1. The reported bid, worth an estimated $2 billion per year for seven years, would be double what F1 currently earns on an annual basis from its existing media deals.

For context, ESPN currently pays between $75 million and $90 million annually for its US rights. Apple did not respond to Yahoo Finance’s request for comment on the bid.

Manhattan Venture’s Rao called the potential F1 acquisition a “net additive” for the tech giant because “the sport is the best real-time programming anyone can have.”

“The F1 audience is big. The profile of the target audience is good, and it could bring in new people to give another layer of stickiness into the Apple ecosystem,” the analyst said, adding that F1 could serve as a more “exclusive” sport. which potentially attracts higher income consumers.

“Apple has a premium product. It attracts a premium audience and that’s what they hang on to. There’s a sense of exclusivity with Apple. F1 will give them another layer of that.”

Williams driver Logan Sargent of America drives his car during the Qatar Formula One Grand Prix auto race at Lusail International Circuit on October 8, 2023 in Lusail, Qatar. (Darko Bandic/AP Photo) (Associated Press)

John Christian, executive vice president of media consulting company Quest, said that traditional sports are “having a little difficulty with streaming”, largely because of its older demographic turning to new services. The average age of NBA, NHL and MLB viewers is 42, 49 and 57, respectively.

This makes it the perfect entry point for growth towards F1’s young audience, whose average age is 36.

“The thing that struck me is that F1 is exclusive and global,” he told Yahoo Finance. He explained how the sport’s popularity has increased in America thanks to documentaries like Netflix’s “Drive to Survive.”

“Apple is looking for [sports] With this, he can not only get dedicated rights, but also a sport where he has the potential to grow,” he said. “There is a huge base in the United States where he can grow “

As far as bigger ambitions are concerned, don’t rule out a potential ESPN deal — which one analyst called a “no-brainer” for the Cupertino-based tech giant.

Wedbush analyst Dan Ives said, “The perfect shoe-in for North and Apple is the golden ESPN property that could potentially be on the table in some form as Iger and the board strategically and carefully approach Disney in the coming months.” Will look at key assets.” it wrote in a note to customers on August 16.

Ives said the deal would cost Apple about $50 billion, but would give it “valuable sports content, securing major TV rights in every major professional and college sports package, and the future cross-sell opportunities and attractiveness of Apple TV.” Will be allowed to change.” “Putting Apple on the sports map globally.”

