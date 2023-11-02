Qualcomm surges on signs of recession in smartphone market

(Reuters) – Qualcomm rose nearly 6% on Thursday as its strong first-quarter forecasts suggested a two-year slump in the smartphone market was easing, led by a recovery in China.

The company, one of the largest designers of chips used in smartphones, was set to boost its market value to nearly $7 billion based on its $117.09 premarket share price.

After four quarters of decline in its core smartphone business, Qualcomm is starting to see an end to the inventory pile in the Android business, with new orders coming in for its chips.

Its revenue and profit estimates for the last three months of the year were both above Wall Street estimates, with the company predicting 35% quarter-on-quarter growth in sales to Chinese smartphone customers.

Canaccord Genuity analysts said, “Although management … is still projecting lower-than-normal seasonal increases in the December quarter, guidance was better than expected with signs of improvement in inventories ahead of last quarter’s expectations.”

The company also allayed concerns about competition from Huawei and Samsung, both of which are now producing and using their own chips in devices after relying on the US company for the past several years.

CEO Cristiano Amon said Qualcomm expects to retain the “majority share” of chips in Samsung’s upcoming S24 line of phones and does not expect Huawei’s re-entry into the market to impact its relationship with Chinese smartphone companies. Will have to.

“While some headwinds (Huawei and Samsung’s use of in-house chips) still exist, we may find market recovery/normalization from that trough, offsetting those events,” said Bernstein analyst Stacey Rasgon. Is.”

At least nine analysts lifted their ratings on Qualcomm’s stock, with an average rating of “Buy”, according to LSEG data. But fears about when the smartphone slowdown will actually end also saw the company see nine price target cuts, bringing Wall Street’s average view to $139.50.

There has been little change in the company’s shares this year. They trade at about 12 times their forward 12-month earnings estimates, compared to investor darling Nvidia’s 27.2.

(Reporting by Samridh Arunasalam in Bengaluru; Editing by Shaunak Dasgupta)

