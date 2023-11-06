With the announcement of two new chips that promise to challenge even the mighty Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL), Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) and Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC), Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ: QCOM ) topped its estimates. The latest quarterly results indicate that the recession in the chip market may be over. Following the results, Qualcomm stock rose more than 3% in extended trading as it provided strong guidance that was supported by an optimistic China outlook, renewed contract with Apple and disclosed plans for Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT). – Supported and renewed push into the laptop market.

Qualcomm tops fiscal fourth quarter estimates

On Wednesday, Qualcomm topped and bottomed out estimates with its fourth fiscal quarter results. For the quarter ended Sept. 24, Qualcomm reported revenue of $8.67 billion, which topped LSEG’s estimate of $8.51 billion despite a 24% year-over-year decline, while adjusted revenue for the fiscal year declined 19% year-over-year to $35.83 billion. Done. For the fiscal fourth quarter, Qualcomm made a net profit of $1.49 billion, or $1.32 per share, representing a 48% decline year-on-year. Adjusted earnings were $2.02, better than the expected $1.91.

QCT, its largest division that sells handset chips and processors, reported sales fell 26% to $7.37 billion. The Internet of Things segment, which includes the chips that are used by Meta Platform (NASDAQ: META) in its Quest headsets, reported revenue declined 31% year-over-year to $1.38 billion . Its small automotive business was a bright spot as the segment continues to grow and sales increased 15% year-over-year to $535 million.

Qualcomm provided a strong guidance

Despite a significant year-over-year decline in the reported quarter, Qualcomm provided a strong outlook for the current quarter. For the last three quarters of 2023, Qualcomm guided for sales between $9.1 billion and $9.9 billion, with adjusted earnings per share between $2.25 and $2.45. LSEG estimates were in range. Like AMD and Intel, Qualcomm opted for a customized approach.

AMD, Intel and now Qualcomm give positive signs for the chip industry

With its fortunes tied to the smartphone industry, Qualcomm inevitably suffered losses as the industry’s Covid-induced boom was followed by a downturn. But with its latest results, Qualcomm expressed hope that its nearly two-year slump may be ending. Additionally, Qualcomm is working intensively on positioning itself for the generative AI era. Two Android and Windows PC chips announced in October appear to be the entry ticket to the generic AI table for Microsoft with better AI features, while it still continues to supply Apple with 5G models for handsets through 2026. When it provided details about its chips for Microsoft-Windows laptops, Qualcomm claimed they would make these devices faster at certain tasks than Apple-made Macs. Apart from Microsoft, Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG)-owned Google has also announced that it plans to take advantage of Qualcomm’s promising chip manufacturing to be the first to challenge Apple. But, although there are positive signs that the chip industry is rebounding, Qualcomm also faces intense competition, while also being challenged by Huawei Technologies which has restarted production of its smartphone chips.

