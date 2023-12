Quaker Oats recalls granola products due to salmonella risk

Product Description size UPC Best before

Granola Bar

Quaker Big Chewy Bars Chocolate Chip 5-count

7.4 ounces 30000314074 Best date of August 2, 2024 and any earlier date

1-count

1.48 ounces 10-calculation

14.8 ounces 30000004081

(bar) 30000315651

(caddy) 30000315658

(Case) Best date of August 2, 2024 and any earlier date

Quaker Big Chewy Bars Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip 5-count

7.4 ounces 30000316856 Best date of August 2, 2024 and any earlier date

1-count

1.48 ounces 10-calculation

14.8 ounces 30000004098

(bar)

30000315668

(caddy)

30000315665

(Case) Best date of August 2, 2024 and any earlier date

Quaker Big Chewy Bars Variety Pack 36-count

53.3 ounces 30000567609 Best date of August 2, 2024 and any earlier date

Quaker Chewy Bars and Dips Variety Pack 14-count 13 oz 30000576533 Best date of August 2, 2024 and any earlier date

58-count

58.6 ounces 30000562468 Best date of August 2, 2024 and any earlier date

Quaker Chewy Bars Chocolate Chip 8-count

6.7 ounces 30000311820 Best date of August 2, 2024 and any earlier date

18-count

15.1 ounces 30000450178 Best date of August 2, 2024 and any earlier date

30 count

25.2 ounces 30000573402 Best date of August 2, 2024 and any earlier date

36-count

30.2 ounces 30000566237 Best date of August 2, 2024 and any earlier date

58-count

48.7 ounces 30000563045 Best date of August 2, 2024 and any earlier date

1-count

0.84 ounces 440-count

369.6 ounces 03077504

(bar)

30000562581

(to carry) Best date of August 2, 2024 and any earlier date

Quaker Chewy Bars Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough 8-count

6.7 ounces 30000576519 Best before September 1, 24 and any earlier date

Quaker Chewy Bars Chocolate Chip Holiday Minis 28-count

13.8 ounces 3000057787 Best date of August 2, 2024 and any earlier date

Quaker Chewy Bars Chocolate Chip Halloween Minis 28-count

13.8 ounces 30000312575 Best date of August 2, 2024 and any earlier date

40-count

19.6 ounces 30000571231 Best date of August 2, 2024 and any earlier date

Quaker Chewy Bars Chocolate Chip Spring Minis 28-count

13.8 ounces 30000569504 Best date of August 2, 2024 and any earlier date

Quaker Chewy Bars Chocolate Chip Valentine Minis 28-count

13.8 ounces 30000311639 Best date of August 2, 2024 and any earlier date

Quaker Chewy Bars Dark Chocolate Chunk 8-count

6.7 ounces 30000311868 Best date of August 2, 2024 and any earlier date

Quaker Chewy Bars Chocolate Chunk 1-count

1.41 ounces 30000003442

(bar)

30000565879

(to carry) Best date of August 2, 2024 and any earlier date

Quaker Chewy Bars Low Sugar Chocolate Chip 8-count

6.7 ounces 30000311752 Best date of June 3, 2024 and any earlier date

18-count

15.1 ounces 30000571682 Best date of June 3, 2024 and any earlier date

58-count

48.7 ounces 30000565506 Best before June 3, 2024 and any earlier date

Quaker Chewy Bars Less Sugar

Cookies & Cream 1-count

1.38 ounces 30000003435

(bar)

30000565862

(to carry) Best before June 3, 2024 and any earlier date

8-count

6.7 ounces 30000311875 Best before June 3, 2024 and any earlier date

Quaker Chewy Bars Low Sugar Peanut Butter

chocolate chip 8-count

6.7 ounces 30000311769 Best before June 3, 2024 and any earlier date

Quaker Chewy Bars Less Sugar

Diversity 8-count

6.7 ounces 30000311943 Best before June 3, 2024 and any earlier date

18-count

15.1 ounces 30000450109 Best before June 3, 2024 and any earlier date

58-count

48.7 ounces 30000564998 Best before June 3, 2024 and any earlier date

60-count

50.4 ounces 30000575185 Best before June 3, 2024 and any earlier date

Quaker Chewy Bars Oatmeal Raisins 8-count

6.7 ounces 30000311806 Best before August 2, 2024 and any earlier date

58-count

48.7 ounces 30000568798 Best before August 2, 2024 and any earlier date

1-count

0.84 ounces 440-count

369.6 ounces 03076709

(bar)

30000577011

(to carry) Best before August 2, 2024 and any earlier date

Quaker Chewy Bars Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip 8-count

6.7 ounces 30000311844 Best before August 2, 2024 and any earlier date

18-count

15.1 ounces 30000567265 Best before August 2, 2024 and any earlier date

58-count

48.7 ounces 30000565513 Best before August 2, 2024 and any earlier date

1-count

0.84oz 440-count

369.6 ounces 03077601

(bar)

30000562598

(to carry) Best before August 2, 2024 and any earlier date

Quaker Chewy Bars S’mores 1-count

0.84oz 03076806

(bar) Best before August 2, 2024 and any earlier date

8-count

6.7 ounces 30000311813 Best before August 2, 2024 and any earlier date

18-count

15.1 ounces 30000573174 Best before August 2, 2024 and any earlier date

58-count

48.7 ounces 30000568804 Best before August 2, 2024 and any earlier date

Quaker Chewy Bars Variety Pack 8-count

6.7 ounces 30000311882 Best before August 2, 2024 and any earlier date

14-count

11.8 ounces 30000575284 Best before August 2, 2024 and any earlier date

18-count

15.1 ounces 30000451304 Best before August 2, 2024 and any earlier date

30 count

25.2 ounces 30000573419 Best before August 2, 2024 and any earlier date

36-count

30.2 ounces 30000566244 Best before August 2, 2024 and any earlier date

48-count

40.3 ounces 30000317709 Best before August 2, 2024 and any earlier date

58-count

48.7 ounces 30000562093 Best before August 2, 2024 and any earlier date

58-count

48.7 ounces 30000565520 Best before August 2, 2024 and any earlier date

58-count

48.7 ounces 30000577257 Best before August 2, 2024 and any earlier date

60-count

50.4 ounces 30000577349 Best before August 2, 2024 and any earlier date

Quaker Chewy Dips Chocolate Chip 6-count

6.5 ounces 30000312698 Best before October 1, 2024 and any earlier date

14-count

15.3 ounces 30000450529 Best before October 1, 2024 and any earlier date

24-count

26.2 ounces 30000576809 Best before October 1, 2024 and any earlier date

30 count

32.7 ounces 30000569061 Best before October 1, 2024 and any earlier date

34-count

37.1 ounces 30000311653 Best before October 1, 2024 and any earlier date

Quaker Chewy Dips Peanut Butter 6-count

6.3 ounces 30000312711 Best before October 1, 2024 and any earlier date

14-count

14.7 ounces 30000311332 Best before October 1, 2024 and any earlier date

Quaker Chewy Dips Variety Pack 14-count 15 oz 30000567272 Best before October 1, 2024 and any earlier date

48-count

51.6 ounces 30000574836 Best before October 1, 2024 and any earlier date

Quaker Chewy Mini Dips Birthday Blast 12-count

8.9 ounces 30000572733 Best before August 2, 2024 and any earlier date

Quaker Chewy Mini Dips Summer Night S’mores 12-count

8.9 ounces 30000572757 Best before August 2, 2024 and any earlier date

granola cereal

Quaker Puffed Granola Apple Cinnamon Cereal 17 ounces 30000575758 Best before September 1, 2024 and any earlier date

Quaker Puffed Granola Blueberry Vanilla Cereal 17 ounces 30000575765 Best before September 1, 2024 and any earlier date

Quaker Simply Granola Oats, Honey and Almond Cereal 2 Pack

48.2 ounces 30000573488 Best before September 1, 2024 and any earlier date

Quaker Simply Granola Oats, Honey and Almond Cereal 24.1 oz 30000572429 Best before September 1, 2024 and any earlier date

Quaker Simply Granola Oats, Honey, Raisin and Almond Cereal 24.1 oz 30000572436 Best before June 3, 2024 and any earlier date

Quaker Simply Granola Oats, Honey, Raisin and Almond Cereal 2 Pack

48.2 ounces 30000577721 Best before September 1, 2024 and any earlier date

Quaker Simply Granola Oats, Honey, Raisin and Almond Cereal 69 ounces 30000436073 Best before September 1, 2024 and any earlier date

Quaker Protein Granola Oats, Chocolate and Almond Flavor 18 ounces 30000571627 Best before January 9, 2024 and any earlier date

2 Pack

36 ounces 30000577783 Best before January 9, 2024 and any earlier date

Granola bars are included in the following snack boxes

Quaker Chocolate Favorites Snack Mix 20-count box, 378 oz 30000577325 June 3, 2024 and any earlier date

Quaker On The Go Snack Mix 20-count box, 344 oz 30000577318 June 3, 2024 and any earlier date

Frito-Lay Snacks Variety Pack with Quaker Chewy 20-count

17.42 ounces (493.8 grams) 28400715607 Best before March 12, 2024 and any earlier date

Frito-Lay Chips and Quaker Chewy Granola Bars Variety Pack 40-count

36.94 ounces 28400697965 Best before March 12, 2024 and any earlier date

Crunchy and Chewable Snacks, Frito-Lay Chips, Cookies, Nuts and Quaker Chewy Bars Variety Pack 40-count 36.205

ounce 28400714259 Best before March 12, 2024 and any earlier date

Lunch Box Mix, Frito-Lay Chips, Cookies and Quaker Chewy Bars Variety Pack 40-count

40.62 ounces 28400713375 Best before March 12, 2024 and any earlier date

Frito-Lay Popped and Baked Chips with Cookies, Nuts and Quaker Chewy Bars Variety Pack 40-count

35.58 ounces 28400714273 Best before 12th March 2024 and any earlier date

Frito-Lay Snack Time Favorites with Baked, SmartFood, SunChips and Quaker Chewy Granola Bars Variety Packs 40-count

33.94 ounces 28400698009 Best before March 12, 2024 and any earlier date

Delicious Snacks, Frito-Lay Chips, Nuts, Cookies and Quaker Chewy Bars Variety Pack 40-count

41.56 ounces 28400713368 Best before March 12, 2024 and any earlier date

Ultimate Flavor Snack Care Packages, Variety of Chips, Cookies, Crackers and More 40-count

50.89 ounces 28400734868 Best before March 12, 2024 and any earlier date

Source: fox8.com