Quaker Oats recalls granola products due to salmonella contamination concerns

The Quaker Oats sign is seen in Cedar Rapids, Iowa in June 2021. Quaker Oats recalled several of its granola products, including granola bars and cereals, on Friday, December 15, 2023, saying the foods may be contaminated with Salmonella.



Rebecca F. Miller/The Gazette via AP

hide caption

toggle caption

Rebecca F. Miller/The Gazette via AP

Rebecca F. Miller/The Gazette via AP

CHICAGO – Quaker Oats on Friday recalled several of its granola products, including granola bars and cereals, saying the foods may be contaminated with salmonella.

According to the Food and Drug Administration, Salmonella infection can cause fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting and stomach pain. In rare cases, the bacterial disease can be fatal.

PepsiCo-owned Quaker said in a news release that it has received no reports of salmonella infections related to the recalled granola products. The full list of recalled foods includes Granola Oats cereal and Quaker Chewy Bars, which are also sold in PepsiCo’s snack mixes.

Quaker said the affected products are sold in all 50 US states as well as US territories. The company is asking customers with the recalled products to throw them away and contact its customer support line or visit the recalled website for more information and reimbursement.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that about 1.35 million cases of Salmonella infection occur in the U.S. each year, leading to about 26,500 hospitalizations and 420 deaths.

Source: www.npr.org