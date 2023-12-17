Quaker Oats recalls granola bars and cereals over salmonella scare

Comment on this story Comment Add to your saved stories Save

Quaker Oats has announced the recall of dozens of popular granola bars and cereals due to concerns that the products may be contaminated with salmonella.

The recalled products include Big Chewy Bars, Chewy Dips Bar and Simply Granola Oats cereals. According to the announcement, which included a list of the recalled product brands, the potentially contaminated products were sold in all 50 states as well as the U.S. territories of Puerto Rico, Guam and Saipan. The announcement did not include the total number of units recalled. According to industry data, Quaker Oats is the second largest seller of granola bars in the United States.

Neither Quaker Oats nor the Food and Drug Administration immediately responded to The Washington Post’s request for comment.

In a recall announcement posted on the FDA’s website, but not investigated by the agency, the company said it was not aware of any confirmed reports of illness caused by the recalled products.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, people affected by Salmonella infection usually begin to experience symptoms between six hours and six days after exposure to the bacteria. symptoms that can These include diarrhea, fever, and stomach cramps, which often resolve without antibiotics after four to seven days.

For most cases, the CDC recommends that people with Salmonella infection continue to drink extra fluids as long as they are experiencing diarrhea. But more severe cases may require hospitalization and antibiotic treatment. Children under 5 years of age, adults over 65 years of age, as well as vulnerable people According to the CDC, compromised immune systems due to medical conditions such as diabetes, liver or kidney disease, and cancer increase the risk of serious infections.

In its recall announcement, Quaker Oats warns that in rare cases, Salmonella infection can enter the bloodstream and cause more serious illnesses such as infected aneurysms, endocarditis and arthritis.

The company advises customers who think they may have products to compare the expiration dates of those products with the list of recalled products. Customers can contact the company for more information about the contaminated products as well as how to obtain reimbursement.

Source: www.washingtonpost.com