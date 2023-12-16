Quaker Oats recalls granola bars and cereals due to salmonella risk

Quaker Oats voluntary recall covers some different granola-based products , [+] From their big chewy bar ones, to their puffed granola cereal ones, to their Simply Granola cereal ones to their variety packs. These products are sold in all 50 US states, Puerto Rico, Guam and Saipan. (Photo: Getty) getty

Here’s one thing that doesn’t fit with the granola lifestyle: Salmonella, That’s why Quaker Oats Co. has voluntarily recalled some of its granola bars and granola cereal products, according to a company announcement posted Dec. 15 on the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) website. There is a possibility that these products may have been contaminated Salmonella Bacteria, which can lead to bloody diarrhea or potentially worse.

Quaker Oats has posted a list of the products included in the recall on its website. This includes many different granola-based products, ranging from their Big Chewy Bar ones, to their Puffed Granola cereal ones, to their Simply Granola cereal ones, to their variety packs. These products are sold in all 50 US states, Puerto Rico, Guam and Saipan.

The recall does not include all Quaker Oats Granola products. So, if you’re going to have granola anyway, cross-check the product name, Universal Product Code (UPC) and “best before” dates with this recall list to see if there is a correspondence. . If you find your product on this list, consider the “best before” date as “never.” Either discard the product or return it for a refund. This is no time to play diarrhea roulette. In fact, there’s really no good time to play diarrhea roulette.

Diarrhea is one of the most common symptoms Salmonella Infection but this is certainly not the only possible symptom. Salmonella infection in your intestinal tract can occur when you somehow swallow the bacteria. This usually happens through contaminated water or food as it is unlikely that people would knowingly eat something from a labeled jar. Salmonella, Not everyone is on board with it Salmonella The infection – also called salmonellosis – will have symptoms. Symptoms develop between eight and 72 hours after the bacteria enter your body. In addition to diarrhea, which can be bloody – literally and not just figuratively – you’ll also usually develop a fever and stomach cramps. If your immune system is healthy you will probably recover after a few days to a week of getting to know your toilet well and you will not need any specific treatment.

When having diarrhea, it is important to pay attention to your fluid status and make sure you drink plenty of fluids. After all, diarrhea is mostly water mixed with not-so-pleasant things. Otherwise you could become extremely dehydrated, which could turn into a medical emergency.

If the bacteria gets beyond your gut and into your bloodstream, things can get much worse. This is more likely when your immune system is weakened such as when you are a young child, an older adult, have a chronic medical condition, or are taking medications that suppress your immune system. Your bloodstream can serve as a kind of Amtrack for this bacteria, carrying them to all kinds of places like your joints and heart. In these other destinations, the bacteria can cause even more damage, which can turn into life-threatening damage.

Quaker Oats’ announcement noted that so far they have “no confirmed reports of illness related to the products included in this recall.” So, at this point, the recall is clearly being done as a precautionary measure. Keep in mind that you cannot tell if a product has been contaminated or not. Salmonella, It doesn’t necessarily smell, look or even taste different. And you’re not likely to have any kind of special Salmonella No matter how sensitive you think you are. The only real way to tell if granola is safe to go is to go to the recall list and check it twice.