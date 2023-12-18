Quaker Oats recalls dozens of products over salmonella risk cnn business

Jeff Greenberg/Universal Images Group Editorial/Getty Images

Quaker Box granola bars on shelf at Walmart store, Miami, Florida, Hallandale Beach, March 2023.

New York CNN –

Quaker Oats on Friday recalled more than 40 granola bars and cereal products because they could be contaminated with salmonella.

According to a list reported by US Food and Drug Administration, the affected foods include classic chewy granola bar variety packs, chocolate-covered chewy dips bars, puffed and protein cereals and even the granola included in some Frito-Lays snack boxes. Bars are also included. drug Administration.

“To date, Quaker has received no confirmed reports of illness related to the products included in this recall,” the FDA said in a news release announcing the recall.

The potentially contaminated products have “best by” dates through October 2024 and were sold in all 50 states as well as Puerto Rico, Guam and Saipan.

Quaker Oats Co., a subsidiary of PepsiCo, did not respond to CNN’s request for comment.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Salmonella is a type of bacteria that can be found in processed foods such as animal products, fruits and vegetables, flour and prepared foods. The CDC estimates that more than 1 million cases of foodborne illness each year are caused by this bacteria.

According to the FDA, most healthy people exposed to Salmonella experience a variety of symptoms, such as fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting and stomach pain.

However, the CDC warns that children under the age of five, adults over the age of 65, and people with compromised or weakened immune systems are at higher risk for serious or even fatal infections.

Customers who purchased these products should contact Quaker Oats, where they will be asked which products they purchased, how much they paid for them, and will be required to send a photo of the boxes or store receipts for verification purposes.

