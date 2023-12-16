Quaker Oats is recalling dozens of its granola bars and granola cereals because they may be contaminated with salmonella.

The company, which is part of PepsiCo, announced the recall of some of its granola bars and granola cereals on Friday, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. The recalled products include Quaker Big Chewy Bars and variety packs and various flavors of Quaker Simply Granola cereal.

The FDA said the products were sold in all 50 states as well as Puerto Rico, Guam and Saipan. Consumers should not dispose of any of these Quaker products, the agency said. People can contact Quaker Consumer Relations at 1-800-492-9322 or visit www.quakergranolarecall.com for additional information or product reimbursement.

According to the FDA, Salmonella is a bacteria that can enter the food preparation chain when people handling food do not wash their hands or fail to keep the food production process sanitary. The bacteria usually spreads in raw or undercooked foods.

Quaker Oats: Granola does not contain salmonella

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that Salmonella causes about 1.35 million illnesses, 26,500 hospitalizations and 420 deaths annually in the US. The CDC says most people who get sick from Salmonella develop symptoms such as diarrhea, fever and stomach cramps between six hours to six days after infection. More serious cases of infection may include pain, headache, high fever, lethargy, rashes, blood in the urine or stool. In some cases, the disease can be fatal.

Quaker Oats did not elaborate on how the potential contamination occurred. But the company said in a statement on its website that there have been no confirmed reports of illnesses linked to the products in this recall.

Some Quaker Oats products recalled

The several dozen products recalled by Quaker Oats include granola bars, granola cereals and variety packs that can contain different bars, as well as other snacks, including Quaker Oats Rice Crisps and Frito-Lay potato chips. Here are some products; For a complete list (with UPC codes), visit the Quaker Granola Recall site.

Quaker Big Chewy Bars Chocolate Chip Granola Bars (sold individually and in packs of five and 10 bars); Best before August 2, 2024, or any earlier date.

Quaker Chewy Bars Dark Chocolate Chunk Granola Bars (sold in packs of eight); Best before date 2nd August 2024 or earlier.

Quaker Chewy Bars Less Sugar Variety Pack (sold in packs of eight, 18, 58 and 60 bars); Best before date of June 3, 2024 or earlier.

Quaker Chewy Dips Peanut Butter Bars (sold in packs of six and 14); Best before date of October 1, 2024 or earlier.

Quaker Puffed Granola Apple Cinnamon Cereal (17-oz box); Best before date of September 1, 2024 or earlier.

Quaker Simply Granola Oats, Honey, Raisin & Almond Cereal (24.1-ounce box); Best before date of June 3, 2024 or earlier.

Quaker Protein Granola Oats, Chocolate, and Almond flavors (available in 18-oz boxes and two-pack boxes); Best before date of January 9, 2024 or earlier.

Frito-Lay Chips and Quaker Chewy Granola Bars Variety Pack (36.94-ounce package with 40 snacks); Best before date of March 12, 2024 or earlier.

Source: www.usatoday.com