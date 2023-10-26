QuadraZhao: Unveiling a Leading DeFi Ecosystem on Ethereum

Quadrazhao

SINGAPORE, Oct. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The cryptocurrency landscape is on the verge of a major change with the arrival of Quadrazao, the world’s leading DeFi ecosystem, carefully developed on Ethereum. With its new tax-sharing model, Quadrazhão promises to give all participants a path to earning significant rewards, further raising the standards of decentralized finance.

An unwavering stance against market disruptions:

QuadraZhao displays unwavering resilience against:

Distinctive features of QuadraZhao:

transfer to earn : Achieving a specific token transfer limit allows users to unlock this premium feature.

take advantage of farming : Maximize your assets for potentially higher yields.

farming aggregator :Seamlessly pinpoint optimal farming possibilities within Ethereum’s wide ecosystem.

Quadra Pool: Enjoy rewards not only from QuadraZhao but also from the network of affiliate partners.

The “build n build” philosophy on Ethereum:

A future-focused approach that includes:

Growth and active contribution to the Ethereum ecosystem.

The continued pursuit of innovation and prominence in DeFi.

Building unwavering trust and credibility.

To promote growth and unity within the Ethereum community.

A glimpse into the tokenomics of QuadraZhao:

total supply : 4,000,000 $QDZ

liquidity : Pair 2,000,000 $QDZ with 2 ETH

bounty of farming : 1,900,000 $QDZ (tax dependent activation = 0)

Marketing:Nominated 100,000 $QDZ

Tax bracket overview:

Up to 1,000 tx: 3-3 [1 – 1 – 1]

Between 1,001 to 4,000 tx: 2-2 [0.5 – 0.5 – 1]

From 4,001 to 10,000 tx: 1-1 [0.5 – 0 – 0.5]

Over 10,001 tx: The tax is cancelled.

Join QuadraZhao – A Deep Dive into Progressive DeFi:

About Quadrazao

Quadrazao is at the forefront of integrating innovative features of Ethereum with the dynamic capabilities of DeFi. Through strategic alignment and community-driven approach, Quadrazao is setting new standards in decentralized finance.

For press inquiries please contact:

christopher wallez

[email protected]

Disclaimer:

The information provided in this release does not constitute investment advice, financial advice or trading advice. It is recommended that you conduct due diligence (including consulting a professional financial advisor) before investing or trading in securities and cryptocurrencies.

Contact: Christopher Wallez Contact us at qudrazhao.io

Source: www.bing.com