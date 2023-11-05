Qtum, a platform mixing different crypto models into one bid

The cryptocurrency environment will definitely leave a lasting impact on every individual, industry, and the world. The introduction of a wide range of digital assets increased the rivalry in the crypto space crafting demand for perfection. To leave a strong footprint across the globe and offer an all-in-one package, Qtum was introduced into the crypto sphere. The platform combines the features of different cryptocurrencies, providing a fast, stable, and green blockchain solution.

What is QTUM, history and overview

Qtum is a blockchain platform that aims to combine various features of the BTC and ETH design models to provide crypto enthusiasts with a better trading platform. BTC and ETH are giants in the crypto world that have some singular and widely acknowledged characteristics.

The platform was introduced in 2016 by Patrick Dai, Neil Mahal, and Jordan Earls. The initial coin offering (ICO) was made in March 2017. The team introduced a secure exchange for business-focused decentralized applications (dApps). With time this platform became an integral part of industries related to finance and social networking, with more scope to operate.

Proof-of-Stake (PoS) and Account Abstraction Layer (AAL)

The entire functioning of the Qtum blockchain technology depends on two different mechanisms, PoS and AAL.

AAL is the core technology of Qtum, which allows the blockchain to interact between the two layers. The consideration of technology made creation, management and smart contract execution more efficient. Signature technology also updates the blockchain ledger after the execution of a smart contract transaction and combines the transaction into a new block.

Another powerful mechanism used by the Qtum platform is a variation of PoS which is Mutualized Proof-of-Stake (MPoS). The MPOS consensus mechanism helps nodes verify and process transactions and requires a stake of QTUM, the native token of the Qtum platform. Newly minted coins are received as rewards in return for processing, verifying, and recording transactions. Furthermore, the new block reward is divided equally between the block and the previous nine blocks. This process reduces the possibility of attack.

The entire mechanism copies Bitcoin’s transaction model (UTXO) and an additional layer of Ethereum’s virtual machine (EVM), which is the element responsible for executing smart contracts.

Unique Features and Network Security

The decentralized governance protocol allows Commune to adjust gas fees on demand as well as increase the block size to 8000 KB, making Qtum a strong player in the crypto world. Furthermore, the hybrid blockchain architecture made the Qtum network secure and legitimate.

Focusing on the scalability feature, the corresponding platform is powerful enough to handle 1,100 transactions per second on the main level. Additionally, the Layer-2 scaling solution helps control transaction costs. Cross-platform compatibility, working with non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and cross-chain integration made Qtum a preferred platform for investors.

How to buy Qtum cryptocurrency for beginners?

After knowing the unique features of Qtum, you may be interested in purchasing QTUM tokens. If yes, here is the complete process to buy utility tokens. The maximum supply of QTUM coins is 107.82 million QTUM and the circulating supply is 1.476 million. The QTUM token is optimized to operate the network primarily based on asset ownership and paying fees for the distribution of newly created tokens.

Three easy steps help you become a QTUM token holder and can be completed in just 15 minutes. You will need to create a free account on any crypto exchange that offers the QTUM cryptocurrency. Transaction fees, user interface and customer support are some of the elements that should be considered when making a choice.

To make staking easier, you can choose exchanges from Binance, Kraken, KuCoin, Bitfinex and Bithumb, these are some of the major platforms. The platform can be accessed using a smartphone or computer system. Comparison will help in choosing the best among the options.

The next task is to create an account on the selected exchange by filling in personal details such as email, identity and photo proof. Account verification is important to keep the account safe from any unethical actions or hacks. After successful account verification, it is time to add bank details and deposit to the exchange account. Deposits can be made using cryptocurrencies, bank payments and cards. All these options are widely accepted.

Now, you are ready to exchange funds for QTUM coins. All you have to do is enter the amount you want to buy QTUM for and click on the Buy option.

Where to keep coins?

Want to secure coins? You can withdraw purchased QTUM to your personal wallet or the exchange’s wallet. Trezor, Ledger, Guarda Wallet, Atomic Wallet, and Trust Wallet are some good options. You can trade the coin for other cryptos or stake it to earn passive income.

conclusion

Qtum Blockchain, a cryptocurrency software, is all set to offer one of the most secure, scalable and trusted platforms embedded with MPOS and AAL technologies. Qtum’s native token, QTUM, can be used to trade, stake with rewarded validators. The coin can be purchased from top crypto exchanges and stored in the wallet.

questions to ask

Who is the founder of Qtum?

Patrick Dai, Neil Mahal, and Jordan Earls introduced the Qtum platform in 2016 and went to ICO in 2017.

What is the decentralized governance protocol in Qtum?

The decentralized governance protocols all reside on the on-chain blockchain, which allows the Qtum platform to change the block size and smart contract fee structure.

Where can I buy Qtum cryptocurrency?

QTUM coins can be purchased from some of the major crypto marketplaces including Binance, Kraken, KuCoin, Bitfinex, and Bithumb.

How does Qtum ensure network security?

Qtum cryptocurrency software uses an energy-efficient and scalable version of PoS, i.e. MPoS, to secure the network.

Nancy J. Allen is a crypto enthusiast and believes that cryptocurrencies inspire people to become their own banks and move away from traditional monetary exchange systems. She is also interested in blockchain technology and its functioning.

Nancy J. Latest posts by Alan (view all)

Source: www.thecoinrepublic.com