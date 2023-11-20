Qtone Tiles was honored as "India's Most Innovative Tile Brand" by actor Shilpa Shetty at the Industry Leaders Awards 2023.

newswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 20: Qtone Tiles, a leading name in the tile industry, is proud to announce that it has been recognized as “India’s Most Innovative Tile Brand” at the prestigious Industry Leaders Awards 2023. The award was presented by famous Bollywood actress Shilpa. Shetty at a grand event organized by Brand Empower Pvt. Ltd. Ltd. in Mumbai.

Qtone Tiles is a leading brand in the tile industry, known for its innovation, quality and design. With a commitment to creating beautiful and sustainable tiling solutions, Cutone Tiles has continuously pushed the boundaries of what is possible in the world of tiles. The company’s state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities and dedication to R&D have made it a trusted choice for architects, designers and home owners.

Industry Leaders Awards is a respected platform that honors excellence and innovation across various industries in India. Known for its commitment to innovation, quality and design, Qtone Tiles stood out among its peers, making it a worthy recipient of this prestigious honor.

“We are extremely honored to be recognized as ‘India’s Most Innovative Tile Brand’,” said Sunil Mangalunia, Managing Director, Qtone Tiles. This recognition reaffirms our dedication to pushing the boundaries of innovation in the tile industry. We would like to express our heartfelt gratitude to our customers, employees and partners for their unwavering support. Furthermore, we also thank Brand Empower Pvt. Ltd. Ltd. and the respected jury members for this honour.”

Qtone Tiles has consistently set new standards in the tile industry with its cutting-edge designs, sustainable manufacturing practices and unwavering commitment to quality. The brand’s ability to blend technology with artistry has allowed them to create tiles that are not only aesthetically pleasing but also functional and eco-friendly.

This prestigious award further strengthens Kuton Tiles’ position as a leader in the tile industry. The company is committed to its mission of providing customers with high-quality, innovative and environmentally conscious tiling solutions that enhance the aesthetics of living and working spaces.

