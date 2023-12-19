QSL expands its Welland Canal operations

QUEBEC CITY, Dec. 19, 2023 /CNW/ – QSL, a world-class company specializing in port terminal operations, stevedoring, marine services, logistics and transportation throughout North America, announces its recent partnership with the St. Lawrence Delight. Seaway Management Corporation (SLSMC) and Hamilton-Oshawa Port Authority (HOPA Ports). QSL will operate SLSMC’s wharves 5 and 6 with access to the Welland Canal. 55 acres of combined SLSMC and HOPA land will be used for handling and storage of cargo in Thorold, Ontario.

The Niagara Region is strategically located in Canada’s manufacturing hub, on the doorstep of the Greater Toronto-Hamilton region, connected to Class-1 North American rail lines and direct access to ports around the world via the Welland Canal and Great Lakes Seaway system. Provides. ,

QSL actively participates in growing the Canadian and US import and export markets with its expanding network of strategically located marine terminals, providing customers the agility and flexibility to map out the best multimodal solutions in North America.

“We are pleased that QSL has expanded its operations on the Welland Canal, which we expect will increase the movement of cargo through the Great Lakes St. Lawrence Seaway system,” said Terrence Bowles, SLSMC President and CEO. “SLSMC recently invested $7 million to upgrade Wharves 5 and 6, and more upgrades are planned in the near future. This investment will help maintain and upgrade the Binational Seaway and Canada’s national supply It’s part of our commitment to strengthen the chain.”

“We welcome the expertise of stevedoring provider QSL,” said Ian Hamilton, President and CEO of HOPA Ports. “Niagara’s maritime sector is thriving and will benefit from the addition of QSL’s technical expertise and diverse international customer base. We look forward to working as a partner to increase logistics capacity and supply chain resiliency in the Great Lakes region Are.”

“I am proud and excited to add Thorold Wharves 5 and 6 to our 64-terminal network. This partnership strengthens our Ontario presence and strengthens our collaboration with two (2) key stakeholders, SLSMC and HOPA Ports Additionally, this strategic alliance aligns perfectly with QSL’s determination to become the paramount player in the Seaway and Great Lakes corridor,” said Robert Belisle, QSL President and CEO.

About St. Lawrence Seaway Management Corporation

The St. Lawrence Seaway Management Corporation was established in 1998 as a not-for-profit corporation by the Government of Canada, seaway users and other key stakeholders. In accordance with the provisions of the Canada Maritime Act, the Corporation manages and operates the Canadian assets of the Saint Lawrence Seaway, which includes a real estate portfolio of 600+ leases along the Welland Canal and properties in Côte-Sainte-Catherine, Quebec. , handles 1.8 million tonnes of cargo per year. The Welland Canal is an integral part of Canada’s national supply chain providing access to more than 50 countries and global markets. www.greatlakes-seaway.com

About Hamilton-Oshawa Port Authority

As an integrated port network, the Hamilton Oshawa Port Authority (HOPA) provides port and maritime assets in Hamilton, Oshawa and Niagara. An efficient, multimodal network on the Great Lakes, it supports Ontario industries and facilitates trade. By investing in high-quality infrastructure and prioritizing sustainability, HOPA helps create prosperous working waterfronts in Ontario communities. Overseeing more than 1,400 acres and more than 150 tenant companies, 40,000 Ontario jobs are associated with cargo that passes through HOPA’s integrated ports. https://www.hopaports.ca/

About QSL

A leading logistics chain actor headquartered in Quebec City, QSL treats cargo with care, listening closely to its customers and being committed to contributing to the well-being of the communities they serve through innovative, tailor-made handling solutions. Develops the environment in which they work. Its socio-economic footprint is impressive, with more than 2,000 employees and activities in 65 ports and terminals in Canada and the United States. QSL has been listed among Canada’s Best Managed Companies and Canada’s Most Admired Corporate Cultures. All its port terminals are Green Marine certified and are in the process of achieving ISO 14001 and 45001 certification. QSL was the first Canadian maritime company to join the United Nations Global Compact. www.qsl.com

