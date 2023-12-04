Qatar reduces stake in Barclays amid pressure for changes in the bank

The Middle Eastern state’s decision to reduce its support for Barclays is a blow to Chief Executive CS Venkatakrishnan – Lam Yik/Bloomberg

Qatari backers of Barclays have halved their stake in the lender in the biggest share sale since the Gulf state bailed out the banks during the financial crisis.

Qatar Investment Authority (QIA), Barclays’ second-largest shareholder, on Monday launched plans to raise £510m through the sale of shares.

The transaction will halve QIA’s ownership in Barclays, reducing it from a 5 percent stake to about 2.4 percent.

Qatar has been a cornerstone investor in Barclays since 2008 when the Gulf kingdom invested £4 billion in the bank to help it avoid a state bailout. Since then Barclays’ share price has halved.

QIA offered 362 million Barclays shares for sale on Monday night – about 45 percent of QIA’s 810 million shareholdings.

At its peak, Qatar held more than 1 billion shares in the bank. This week’s sale is the largest direct share offload by the Gulf country since it first made the investment. In 2012, Qatar sold approximately 300 million warrants, which allow investors to buy approximately £740m worth of Barclays shares at a fixed price, to investment banks.

The Middle Eastern kingdom’s decision to reduce its support for Barclays is a blow to Chief Executive CS Venkatakrishnan, known as Venkat, who is currently overhauling the bank in an effort to boost performance.

Barclays plans to ax 2,000 staff across its legal, compliance and human resources divisions in a bid to save almost £1 billion.

Its investment bank also plans to exit thousands of unprofitable clients, including sovereign wealth funds, governments and large institutional investors. About 2,500 may be dropped.

Mr Venkatakrishnan hopes the overhaul will help boost Barclays’ share price, which has fallen nearly 10 percent so far this year and is underperforming rivals.

Qatar’s selloff comes at a disappointing time for the global banking sector. Rating agency Moody’s on Monday issued a “negative” outlook for the industry out to 2024, warning that losses are likely to rise sharply as higher interest rates hit both households and businesses. It said high unemployment and low consumer confidence could lead to a sharp increase in “problem debt” in the UK.

Lloyds Bank chief executive Charlie Nunn warned last week that international investors were “nervous” about backing European banks over fears of unexpected taxes on the sector.

According to Bloomberg, which first reported the news, Citi and Bank of America investment banker Barclays are handling the share sale.

The stocks were being marketed at 141p, a slight discount to the 142.98p at which they closed on Monday.

Qatar is likely to remain Barclays’ second largest shareholder even after the sale as passive fund giants BlackRock and Vanguard are the bank’s first and third largest shareholders respectively.

Qatar first invested in the bank at the height of the financial crisis. Desperate to avoid state bail-outs like Lloyds Bank and RBS, Barclays struck a deal that led to more than a decade of legal and regulatory blame-fighting.

The Financial Conduct Authority recently fined the bank £50m for “negligent” failures to disclose fees paid to Qatar as part of the deal.

QIA is also the top shareholder of Sainsbury’s and owns a number of properties across the UK.

Barclays is unusual in the UK banking sector for running a large US investment bank that competes with Wall Street titans such as Goldman Sachs and Citi.

However, recent results show that profits at the investment bank and consumer divisions have declined, while UK deposits have also declined.

Its net interest margin, which measures its profitability, has also declined.

Mr Venkatakrishnan is expected to present details of his restructuring in the bank’s full-year results in February.

Barclays currently employs 44,000 people in the UK and 43,000 in the rest of the world.

Employees of the bank’s execution services unit, which runs back office functions at the bank, are expected to bear the brunt of the cuts.

Barclays declined to comment. QIA was contacted for comment.

Source: uk.finance.yahoo.com