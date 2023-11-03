Qantas chairman besieged by shareholders at AGM as investors reject executive pay plans

Photograph: Con Cronis/AAP

Shareholders chanted “shame on you” at board chairman Richard Goyder at Qantas’ annual general meeting after the embattled airline’s investors overwhelmingly rejected the executive’s pay deal.

Opening the airline’s AGM in Melbourne on Friday, Goyder and the chief executive, Vanessa Hudson, apologized to investors for a year of sagas that have included poor service and high airfares as well as growing customer hostility towards legal tender. After this, a decline in the company’s share price was seen. Consequences that could result in the airline having to pay crores of rupees in compensation and fines.

Hudson – who was set to start as CEO at Friday’s AGM but was forced to take on the role after Alan Joyce resigned in September – announced, “We are looking forward to making it easier to deal with. Want”.

The shareholders’ questions became heated to such an extent that Goyder shut one down.

Shareholder Chris Maxworthy asked a question in which he raised “concerns about the ethics of the board” in appealing to the High Court the Federal Court’s decision about illegally outsourcing ground handlers. Qantas has lost its appeal and is negotiating to pay hundreds of millions of dollars in compensation to 1,700 former employees.

“To me, it’s an ethical issue,” Maxworthy said.

“Well, you may have justified it on business grounds at the time, and we are now paying for your lack of ethics, or we will negotiate soon, once [for compensation] Has been completed.”

Goyder responded that “We as a board or executive, and this goes to your question on ethics, would never do anything that we felt was illegal, and so we felt it was the right thing to do”.

“One thing that I and the board will stand by is the ethics of the people sitting with me. I have no concerns at all about the ethics of the people who sit with me on the Qantas board.”

When asked about Joyce selling shares ahead of negative news regarding legal action by the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission for Maxworthy selling tickets for canceled flights, Goyder asked Maxworthy to turn off his microphone.

Many attendees then shouted “Shame on you”.

Another shareholder, Greg Harper, asked board members to raise their hands if they had traveled economy class internationally in the past year, saying “it’s a signal of how interested you are in the core part of the business”.

Only one board member, Antony Tyler, raised his hand.

Afterwards, Harper asked the board to “put yourselves in the average Joe’s shoes and see what kind of experience they’re having”.

At the beginning of his inaugural address, Gowder told investors that shareholders had voted against the company’s executive pay plans.

The admission came before all the votes had been counted, based on votes cast before the Melbourne meeting.

Goyder said, “It is clear that there will be an overwhelming vote against our remuneration report, which is an almost complete reversal of the 90+% support in recent years.”

The protest vote would represent the first strike against the airline’s executive pay plans, leaving it vulnerable to a second strike next year that could lead to divisions on the board.

Shareholders have wiped billions of dollars of value from their Qantas stock in recent months, yet the company reported a record full-year profit of $2.47 billion in August.

Shortly after the profit results, the competition regulator announced it was pursuing Qantas over allegations it had advertised and sold tickets for more than 8,000 flights that had already been canceled in its internal systems, causing the share price to fall. I.

Before the recent rally, Qantas shares lost 20% of their value in the weeks after the regulatory action began.

Goyder said Friday rising oil prices had impacted the company’s share price. The airline also recently increased airfares in response to rising jet fuel prices, he said.

“Globally, airline stocks have fallen between 20% and 30% in recent months as oil prices have hit recent highs,” he said.

According to the Global Jet Fuel Price Monitor, fuel prices have risen in recent months, yet they are still significantly lower than prices 12 months ago.

Qantas airfares are already inflated and priced well above pre-pandemic levels.

At the AGM, Hudson also revealed that Qantas still had $520 million in Covid-related booking credits – down from $570 million in August – as he vowed that the airline would contact customers about those credits. Will be as “relentless” as they deserve.

The credit was set to expire by the end of the year, but the airline agreed to press for its policies on spending the credit. Credit no longer has an expiration date.

