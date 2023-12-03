Qantas business class customers ‘furious’ after last-minute flight change

An “angry” business traveler has hit out at Qantas for changing a flight’s aircraft without notifying or reimbursing passengers, giving him a less comfortable seat on an overnight flight.

Kail, an Australian blogger who shares online tips on how to get more bang for your buck when traveling, was flying interstate on a red-eye flight from Perth and did business class on an Airbus 330 six months ago The seat was booked. After arriving at the airport, Cal learned that the plane had been converted to a Boeing 737, with no mention or offer for reimbursement.

The change in aircraft may seem small on paper, but Kail argues that there are huge differences between the two, and it will have a big impact on their ability to sleep in flight. He booked a business class seat on a Qantas A330 in hopes of a flat bed, but the 737 business class comes with a standard recliner seat, according to Cal. “It’s like buying a Mercedes and buying a Volkswagen but still paying the same price,” he says online. “Sure it’s still the same company, but it’s two completely different products”.

Business class seats on the Qantas A330 aircraft (right) can fully recline so that a person can lie down. B737 planes do not have this facility. Source: TikTok/Youtube/@pointyendsecrets

Difference between A330 vs B737

The Qantas website states that the cabin width of the A330 is 5.28 metres. In comparison, the B737 has a cabin width of 3.54m. While B737 aircraft only have business class seats that recline slightly, and not completely flat, according to Qantas and reviews, business class seats in the A330 are referred to as “suites” and It features “innovative seats that recline completely into a flat bed”. Online. These could then be fitted with a mattress for a comfortable night’s rest – something Cal hoped to get on his flight from Perth.

Seat comparison between the Qantas A330 (left) and the Qantas B737 (right). Source: Qantas website

Both Qantas planes are priced the same

Kail said he was charged the same price to fly on the B737 as he would have been charged to fly on the A330. This appears to be standard Qantas policy. For example, flying from Perth to Sydney in March at 6am or 11.40am in a business class seat on an A330 costs $2786. A business class seat on the B737 at 8am or 10.15am costs exactly the same.

When contacted by Yahoo News, Qantas did not comment, but Yahoo understands that fares are sold based on route and cabin class, not aircraft type.

Qantas is experiencing backlash throughout the year

This latest complaint comes a year after Australians became “fed up” with Qantas’ service. In May it was revealed that Qantas was the most complained about airline in the country.

An Australian woman has spoken out after a booking error meant she was wrongly charged. She shared with Yahoo that she tried for weeks to get a refund from Qantas and was “fed up” with the airline’s “dirty little tricks.” In the end, the mother said she was out of pocket $1,000 because of problems with the airline’s customer service.

