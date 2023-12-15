Q&A: Why are advertisers leveraging marketing mix modeling to measure external sales factors

The factors influencing sales in the digital marketplace represent a complex tapestry that extends far beyond traditional advertising. In a multifaceted environment, where any number of events, developments and trends can impact sales, advertisers must take a sophisticated approach to understanding and accounting for these myriad influences.

At the heart of this challenge is marketing mix modeling (MMM), a powerful tool to bring clarity to the often chaotic and interconnected world of sales drivers.

In this Q&A, Digiday’s custom in-house agency Kochava talks to Gary Danks, General Manager of AIM, about the often overlooked factors that drive sales and how advertisers are shaping consumer behavior and influencing sales. You can use the MMM tool to determine the quantity. ,

What are the common factors influencing a shopping trip?

Gary Danks: Although advertising is an important sales driver, it is far from the only one. The idea that a consumer will automatically download an app and make a sale has become increasingly obsolete. Such an overly simplistic view fails to acknowledge the complex web of elements that work together with advertising to influence consumer behavior. Consider the impact of seasonal effects like weather or sporting events or even one-off events like a Taylor Swift concert. These factors often work subtly, shaping consumer mood and behavior in ways that are not immediately obvious.

Which of these factors are often overlooked by sales and advertising teams?

With mobile advertising, the straightforward sequence of purchase-journey steps – the consumer clicking on a mobile banner, downloading an app and then making a purchase – are few and far between. Despite this, the smartphone is the center of activity. Most consumers have dozens of apps and use them regularly for tasks ranging from simple shopping to planning entire vacations. This raises an interesting question: What influenced them to download these apps? The answer lies in a combination of advertising effects and what we call ‘external events’.

How can advertisers use these external events to their advantage in their marketing campaigns?

Gary Danks: These external events include a range from weather changes to major public events, each of which leaves an indelible mark on consumer decisions. It’s often the synchronization of an ad at a precise moment with an external event that prompts someone to download an app or make a purchase. This synergy is subtle but powerful, highlighting the need for a nuanced understanding of sales impacts.

MMM emerges as a beacon in this complex landscape. It does not merely quantify the direct impact of advertising; It delves deeper, highlighting the interconnected effects of external events, seasonal changes and more. Using this tool, marketers can gain a comprehensive view of what really drives sales in the digital age – a view that acknowledges the diverse and interconnected nature of consumer behavior.

Can you share an example of how using MMM to run various external events worked particularly well for a brand?

Gary Danks: Kochava’s marketing mix modeling platform recently collaborated with a leading ridesharing firm in North America to develop a comprehensive, custom model. The process incorporated historical and real-time marketing data, allowing dynamic updates to the model. Traditional factors such as seasonality, weather patterns, political events and sporting events were also integrated. This approach yielded a robust and highly accurate forecasting model.

However, the capabilities of the model were really demonstrated when we introduced an unexpected variable: Taylor Swift’s North American tour dates. By integrating these dates into the model, we saw a significant 5% increase in forecast accuracy. The model demonstrated a clear correlation between an increase in tour dates and sales conversions (ride bookings) for our client. This increase was not trivial; This indicated a more comprehensive understanding of consumer behaviour. Our model can now directly attribute a portion of previously opaque ‘organic conversions’ to the impact of Taylor Swift’s tour dates.

Additionally, the inclusion of tour dates provided further insight into the effectiveness of various marketing channels. Both the branding and display media channels were more impactful than we initially thought. Our MMM enabled the client to see the direct impact of these channels on Taylor Swift audiences.

The experience with this customer highlighted a remarkable aspect of marketing: the overlooked impact of external events on sales. Through analysis, we uncovered a significant, though previously unknown, increase in sales coinciding with Swift’s tour dates. This discovery was not only a testament to the power of MMM, but also a prompt to consider the potential of such insights.

How can MMM complement advertisers’ existing campaign strategies?

Gary Danks: Imagine the possibilities if businesses could proactively harness the power of known external events to positively impact sales. If a Taylor Swift concert can cause a significant increase in sales, think about the many other events that can have the same effect. Understanding the fluctuations of external events and their impact on sales opens up new strategic avenues. This empowers marketers to pull previously unrecognized levers where they can turn insights into actionable plans to capitalize on these opportunities.

This insight should inspire businesses to look beyond touch attribution methods and consider next generation MMM tools to explore how external factors such as popular events can be important in shaping consumer behavior and driving sales. Are.

The journey to understanding what impacts sales in a digital world is complex and multifaceted. It is a journey that requires us to look beyond the immediate and obvious to consider the subtle interplay of factors that shape consumer decisions. Marketing mix modeling is an essential ally, guiding us through the nuanced landscape of factors influencing digital sales.

Sponsored by Kochava

Source: digiday.com