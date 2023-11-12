Q&A: Why ‘a healthy state of panic’ is nothing to fear

You have been there.

You have faced fear of rejection, fear of loneliness, fear of being lost, fear of being exposed as a fraud, fear of uncertainty, fear of money, fear of failure, fear of the end, fear of losing your freedom.

There are many ways in which fear can enter our minds and leave us cold.

But fear, believe it or not, has become a bad influence.

So says Farnosh Torabi, author of the new book “A Healthy State of Panic: Follow Your Fears to Build Wealth, Crush Your Career, and Win at Life.” “The fear,” she writes, “has been the victim of some unfortunate PR.”

“We’re told it’s a barrier to living our best lives,” said personal finance expert Torabi, who also hosts the podcast So Money. We’re told that “if you let fear cloud your decisions… you’re headed for deadlock, confrontation, and hellish embarrassment.”

in fact, to be fearless Not a very good thing.

“I’m not saying let fear rule you,” Torabi writes. But you might be better off thinking of it as a feeling that exists to help you navigate the world.

Torabi recently told Yahoo Finance how fear can actually make us better, edited for length and clarity:

So, Farnoosh, why is a healthy state of nervousness good for us?

This pursuit of happiness and insisting on always being happy all the time is not realistic. Fear can be very healthy…it is literally the emotion that has helped save us in many cases. If there was no fear we would not be here today. It is an evolutionary advantage to being human. We experience fear because it wants to protect our lives.

It’s important to listen to fear when it appears, this is a healthy step, rather than pushing it away, coping with it, pretending it doesn’t exist.

There’s a really interesting section in your book about money fears, let’s say, the fear that there will be a recession. Can you talk a little about it?

We are often afraid of money in the abstract. We fear recessions and big juggernaut issues like stock market crashes and bank failures, which are legitimate fears because they happen, and they’re not fun to see, watch, and experience.

Making those fears a healthy stimulant to motivate you to take action opposite to that fear is to remove what keeps you spiraling and stuck. Find a way to use that fear as a catalyst that gives you a sense of urgency.

The next time you’re briefly afraid of a financial matter, like the fear that you’ll be fired from your job if there’s a recession. Personalize it. What will sorting look and feel like in your home? How will this affect your spending, ability to work, ability to invest?

If I’m really afraid that a recession is coming, and I pretend to expect to lose my job tomorrow, or expect my income to stop for the next six months, it will cause me to take a look at my budget. I’m going to watch my spending. I’m going to look at things I might be able to cut back on. You start making a plan. Use fear as a catalyst to create a plan for your money. And so in case this happens, you can take immediate action.

You have made some changes in your investment portfolio based on fear. can you elaborate?

As a financial journalist, I know that’s what markets do when they’re volatile and volatile and you have to play the long game and stay the course. I went through the recession without changing my stock position. But lately it has frightened me. It won’t go away. It kept appearing and it surprised me. I had to think about it…it was signaling to me that something was wrong. I chose to act on my fear.

I am in my forties. I have two children. I have a mortgage. I have a business. Can I really invest in the stock market as much as I did in my twenties? And no, I can’t. I didn’t respond without thinking, but I listened to the fear and said, OK, I guess I need to be more educated first. So let’s see where my stocks are in my portfolio. How am I allocated to this portfolio? I re-took the quiz the online platform asks you before deciding on your analysis of stocks vs bonds. And it turned out that because of the situation I was in in my life, my risk tolerance and all those things, I needed to get back into equities.

But your retirement accounts may not be as strong as you just imagined, right?

I knew the math wasn’t going to go any further if I simply reduced my stock holdings. Perhaps I’m at risk of reaching retirement with a lower salary. So when you follow your fears, you have to be conscious of the risks. What are the trade-offs? Then there is still more work to do. For me, I increased my cash contributions to my retirement savings portfolio every month to compensate for the fact that I was going to get a potentially smaller return. But I would rather invest more of my money to achieve the target amount I want in retirement.

The fear of money can usually be rooted in our childhood, right?

When you’re a kid, you experience things. You are a witness to things. Things have been prepared for you. And so, undoubtedly, it will shape your relationship with money. Now as an adult earning your own money, you have a choice. We sometimes forget that we have the choice and the power to decide what kind of financial life we ​​want to live.

We may think that if our parents were bad with money, we’ll inherit it. We do not believe that our path can be different and that we are capable of doing something different. This is a very psychological barrier.

And so when you’re afraid of money, often the first healthy step is to figure out what is the root of this fear. You’re afraid you’ll never have enough. Or if you’re afraid that talking about money will cause conflict in your relationship and lead to divorce, this isn’t something that has come to your mind out of nowhere. There is a story. You may realize that this fear is actually an imagination. And now you have the opportunity to change how you want your relationship with money to be for you.

Have you faced financial fears?

When I was in my thirties, I was afraid of my financial ambition. I didn’t believe that a woman like me could try to make more money without paying the price of big things like loneliness and rejection and maybe divorce and losing the lives of my children because I was going to chase more money. Was. I just wasn’t confident that it could work for me. And it was also a fear for me because I had never seen it as a child and had never seen women being economically powerful.

Our society portrays financially ambitious women as women who are not virtuous or morally driven. They can’t keep a family on hold. They are greedy – all these things because again money is a man’s domain and we live in patriarchy and it becomes what we buy.

For all these reasons, I was afraid to pursue my career and be successful in it. And then I realized that fear was actually nudging me toward this goal of protecting my time and my relationships. So then, it became my job to figure out how to do it. And the first thing I did was I raised my prices, which doesn’t require time.

Many people fear that they will never make enough money or feel rich, so what is rich?

The rich have access to resources. We believe that rich is how much money you have in your bank account. And, of course, that’s part of it. It’s important to get out of the mindset of, “I’m only rich if I have accumulation of wealth.” Wealth is a measure of many other things beyond dollars and cents. It is a measure of your health, your mental and physical health, your relationships, your satisfaction at work, your contribution to your community, your sense of belonging, your access to basic resources and basic freedoms.

There are different levels to it, but I think that’s what it really means to be rich. It makes you feel grateful, doesn’t it?

