Q&A: The 'emotional' factor of money management

You think you have money problems.

“I got fired from a good, high-paying job, I had terrible credit. I had negative balances in my bank accounts and were so bankrupt that my car was repossessed,” writes Lynette Khalfani-Cox, a money coach, in her new book “Bounce Back: The Ultimate Guide to Financial Resilience.” Are. “I went through a very expensive divorce.”

Khalfani-Cox doesn’t stop there. She accumulated $100,000 in credit card debt, faced housing discrimination, poor health problems and the sudden death of an older sister.

Oh boy.

Despite all those setbacks, he took back control of his finances, and today, the personal finance expert and author of the New York Times bestseller “Zero Debt” helps others take practical steps to solve their day-to-day problems. Are ready for. Money difficulties and building financial security.

Khalfani-Cox recently told Yahoo Finance how even when the odds are against you, with determination, skill and resilience, almost anything is possible.

Edited excerpts:

So Lynette, why did you write this book now?

Following the pandemic, many people have faced major financial challenges – especially in the last year or so. We made layoffs in various areas. Inflation was a major concern, affecting people’s ability to save.

Credit card interest rates started increasing significantly. And, of course, debt became a major challenge. We are at record levels of consumer debt in this country. Many people are just trying to fill their stomachs.

Read more: Credit Card Fees Explained: 8 Types You Should Know

These particular shocks, which I call Dreaded Ds, can be correlated or layered in nature and can kill people with these one-two punches.

I list the 10 dreaded Ds as job loss, divorce, death of a loved one, disability, illness, disasters (natural or man-made), debt, damaged credit, dollar losses (which really means I’m broke). I define. , and discrimination, which can also affect emotionally and economically.

Lynette Khalafani-Cox (Photo courtesy of Khalafani-Cox) (Photo courtesy of Lynette Khalafani-Cox)

But your money mantra isn’t just about dollars and cents, right?

Correct. People not only need financial strategies to come back, but also emotional strategies to find that patience and perseverance. When something potentially painful or problematic happens to you externally, in the midst of it all, you have the opportunity for a change to occur within yourself.

Even during your lowest point, when you’ve gone through a divorce, gone through debt, lost a job, etc., there is opportunity for growth and learning. This could be a step towards something better. You are not defined by your failures, setbacks, past mistakes, or other adversities.

You write about the importance of believing in yourself. can you elaborate?

Mindset is important for well-being. Therapists will tell you that if someone has an illness, injury, or chronic condition, they do better if they have a positive attitude.

Similarly with your financial well-being. If you have hope for a better future, have hope, belief, or promise that things can get better, you are more likely to act on those positive thoughts in a way that is helpful to you. Harmful for you.

Otherwise, you’re either locked in this cycle of inaction or a negative cycle, where you’re left feeling frustrated that nothing you can do can change things in any way.

When you delve into the intricacies of getting back on your feet financially in this book, you highlight that for most of us, money is entangled with emotions. how come?

He really. I would say 80% of financial management is emotional. When we talk about this topic of personal finance people forget what it’s like Personal Part of it.

From small things to big things, our emotions definitely drive our decision making. Once you become aware of it, you can start monitoring it.

You shouldn’t make big decisions or spending choices when you’re in a state of extreme excitement because you’re like, ‘Woo-hoo, let’s go for it.’ When you’re feeling depressed, or anxious, or worried, that’s also not the time to make big financial decisions. It’s better to do this when you’re in that emotion neutral zone.

How can we get control of this nasty thing?

Your mental health and your personal well-being is about knowing how to practice self-care, knowing how to build relationships and community, knowing the importance of reaching out for help, and knowing what resources to access. You must understand that it is normal to struggle and go through those emotions.

The right emotional preparation and mindset goes into making better financial decisions. Practicing mindfulness, even something as simple as counting your breaths for 30 to 60 seconds and developing gratitude, can help you focus.

Doing things that make you happy can increase your resilience. Incorporating exercise and relaxation techniques into your daily routine can help you reduce stress.

You are the one who has to do the work. For example, to bounce back after losing a job, you need to consider what you really liked about your old job, what you didn’t like, and be honest about it. What were the things that dragged you down emotionally in that job? What are the deal breakers for you while you’re waiting for a new position?

(Willie) (author)

What are the indicators of financial health?

It is an individual’s ability to save, spend, borrow and plan. If you are able to save for your near-term obligations and save for the future, it is a sign of your financial health. For example, if you are able to borrow at prime rates because of a good credit score, or if you are not able to borrow excessive amounts, this is a sign of financial health.

Read more: Best High-Yield Savings Account Rates for December 2023

Most of us are very bad at budgeting. Tell us a little about your 20% rule.

The 20% Rule is a budgeting rule I’ve used for two decades with coaching clients…and anyone who will listen. Till date I have not met even a single person who has told me accurately about his level of expenditure. Even the best budgeters miscalculate due to impulse purchases – we all fall prey to these, and we buy stuff without thinking and for example in case of emergencies or unexpected events. So always increase your estimated budget expenses by 20%.

A big issue for Americans of all ages these days is the lack of emergency fundwhich has inspired people to raid their retirement fund, How do you separate a rainy day fund and an emergency fund?

Your rainy day fund is your short-term fund. It differs from the long-term emergency fund in size and scope, duration and purpose. So a rainy day fund could be anywhere from $500 bucks to maybe $1,500 bucks. You really need this money to focus on a problem and fix it. Let’s say, you have a nail broken in your car and you need a new tyre, you have the cash on hand to deal with that immediately.

An emergency fund, on the other hand, is designed to take care of all your living expenses and your bills over a period of three months or longer. If your living expenses are $4,000 a month, $5,000 a month, ideally you’ll want to set aside $12,000 or $15,000 – three months – in that emergency fund.

Read more: What is an emergency savings fund?

An emergency account requires some building, but that’s what you want to go for. The purpose of doing this is if you’re facing one of those terrible Ds, like being laid off from a job, where you’re not making any income, and you need money to cover all your bills. Needed. That emergency fund will cover that. You are not going to collect it overnight. This may require some sacrifices and lifestyle adjustments.

“People need not only financial strategies to come back, but also emotional strategies to find that patience and perseverance,” says Khalfani-Cox. (Getty Creative) (Bongkarnthanyakij via Getty Images)

Parting thoughts?

You don’t have to be embarrassed or reluctant to ask for help for any personal or financial problem you are facing, or have experienced, and are still struggling with.

Unfortunately, many people who suffer from the dreaded DS suffer in silence. This will have long-term effects and may take them years to recover from.

My hope is that for anyone who has gone through a divorce, who has gone through a layoff, who has gone through any of the unfortunate natural disasters seen in recent years, my advice and resources will inspire them and create a real blueprint – life matters. Studies, including mine, to learn how you can recover and bounce back – even when it feels like the worst time of your life.

Kerry Hannon is a senior reporter and columnist at Yahoo Finance. She is a workplace futurist, a career and retirement strategist, and the author of 14 books, including “In Control at 50+: How to Succeed in the New World of Work” and “Never be too old to be rich.” follow him on x @kerryhannon,

Click here for the latest personal finance news that will help you with investing, paying off debt, buying a home, retirement, and more

Read the latest financial and business news from Yahoo Finance

Source: ca.finance.yahoo.com