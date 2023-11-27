The opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and in no way represent the editorial position of Euronews.

At this year’s Lisbon Web Summit, Euroviews spoke to Rosalie Mann about the reasons why we are oblivious to the dangers plastic poses to our health and our environment, and different ways to reduce those dangers. About which we encounter almost unknowingly.

Advertisement

From the furthest depths of the ocean to the deepest recesses of the lungs, microplastics seem to have invaded every part of our lives, including our bodies.

Over 8.3 billion tons of plastic has been produced by humans since the 1950s, 79% of which ends up in landfills and the natural environment. Since then, microplastics have been found in soil, air, and plant and animal life in all corners of our planet.

As for humans, in recent years, research has shown that these microscopic particles can be found in our organs, our bloodstream, and the placenta of pregnant women.

An April 2022 study from Vienna Medical University showed that on average, five grams of plastic particles enter the human gastrointestinal tract per person per week – or the equivalent of one plastic credit card.

“The particles can trigger local inflammation and immune responses, and nanoplastics in particular have been found to trigger chemical pathways involved in cancer formation,” the study said.

Another study published in August by scientists at the University of Rhode Island shows that these tiny particles can also cause changes in behavior, which can affect the way we think, act, and perceive the world around us.

At this year’s Lisbon Web Summit, euroviewsspeak to no more plastic Founder and Director Rosalie Mann About the reasons why we are oblivious to the dangers plastic poses to our health and our environment, as well as ways in which we can change our attitudes to reduce the threat we almost unconsciously face .

Euronews View: Let’s start with humanity’s obsession with plastic. Where does it come from and how irritating is it?

Rosalie Mann: Our society is completely addicted to this stuff. this is madness. But the truth is that the economic system is actually addicted to this material because plastic is a low-cost material right now, and because of that we are producing plastic in increasingly large quantities.

We are addicted because as consumers we have no choice. Many times you buy products containing plastic and you don’t even realize it. For example, chewing gum, tea bags, tampons, sanitary napkins… it’s madness.

It is important for society to take a bigger vision for the future, exploring how we can replace these materials with new materials, or alternatives to existing ones.

Many alternatives already existed, but we stopped producing them, such as glass. Nevertheless, today we can make glass from algae, a type of aquatic plant rich in silica, which can be processed to extract the silica compounds. Silica is a key ingredient in traditional glass making, as it contributes to the transparency and strength of the final product.

Using algae as a source of silica for glass production is an innovative and potentially sustainable approach, as it harnesses renewable resources and reduces reliance on traditional silica sources. Additionally, algae cultivation can have environmental benefits, such as carbon dioxide absorption and oxygen production.

Contrary to the belief that we have exhausted all possibilities, there are still unknown paths to the future. Sometimes people say to me, ‘Oh, no, we can’t live without plastic in our lives.’ This is completely false.

We live in the age of plastic, more than the digital age. It is urgent to end this trend as it endangers not only our health but also the well-being of wildlife.

Euronews View: When talking about your involvement with No More Plastic, you mentioned that the big eye-opening moment for you was the realization that we were on a collision course with disaster. Yet, it seems that most of us go about our daily lives without realizing how bad things are. What can be done to change this?

Rosalie Mann: My awakening came quite late. This was a year before No More Plastic was established.

I am living proof that we can change direction at any moment. So I think a lot of people can do the same.

Advertisement

I found out about it because my son was very sick, and one night in the emergency room a doctor told me something I’ll never forget: “This is normal, it’s pollution.”

For me, hearing these two words in the same sentence was like an electric shock. I asked myself, how is it possible to live in a society where we tolerate this pollution and live with it?

And that was the moment I decided to take action. I wanted to understand what really impacted so many children because today, plastic pollution, microplastics and plastic nanoparticles are a part of air pollution.

We have many children born here who are already exposed to pollution and are born with asthma crisis and difficulty in breathing etc. We cannot continue this. I refuse to bear witness to so many children living with an illness that we could have avoided if we had not lived in denial or inaction.

So for me, it’s really important to make people understand that we can change this.

Advertisement

We can change it with our voices – not with our consumption; This is not true, the consumer is not responsible for this pollution at all, we have to stop it – with our voices. There is so much power in this voice that we have. We have our entire community on our side and right now, with the Global Plastics Pact, we have an historic opportunity to change this.

That’s why we’ve launched a pledge that people can sign and understand how we can stop all this.

We have to reduce plastic production. Today we produce more than 460 million tons of plastic. can you imagine that? it is too big!

Therefore, we have to limit production because we produce too much. And because we produce so much, we are more exposed to microplastics and nanoparticles.

Many people think that plastic pollution starts when the product is wasted but this is not true. It began a long time ago: from the beginning, during its use, and after, during environmental degradation. And throughout its life cycle, plastic produces microplastics and nanoplastics. It is very important to understand this.

Advertisement

I have a simple example for you. Every time you wear your sneakers and take a step, you produce microplastics through the friction they generate against the ground. Can you draw a picture of it?

Similarly, this scenario applies when you use your bike as the tires are also made of plastic. Therefore consumers cannot be held responsible for this plastic pollution.

The question should not be why are we buying these products. The real question should be why do we only have products that contain primarily plastic? Why don’t companies provide more options and sustainable products? That is a good question.

We need to stop judging ourselves. At this time we all are victims of this pollution. The truth is that the economic system is addicted to this stuff and we have to stop it.

Euronews View: In your opinion is the shock approach of some NGOs and activist groups really working, or would there be a better way to go about it? Can you tell us more about it?

Advertisement

Rosalie Mann: Our approach is completely different, because I think the most important thing is to understand the question and the situation globally, not just boycott this or that, etc. We have tried this before, and it has proven ineffective. Therefore, I advocate exploring innovative strategies.

The most important thing today is to understand exactly what the problem is and together we will find a solution.

Because we will not stop using cell phones. We will not stop using computers. We live in a modern society. So we have to look at how we can continue to live in this modern society, but without harming our health and wildlife health. That’s the real question, rather than just saying, ‘We have to stop overconsumption.’

Of course, both overconsumption and overproduction are terrible, and we have to stop, yet we will continue to consume in the future. So the realistic approach is how to produce while having less impact on the health of our children. This is the main question for me.

Euronews View: What about our disillusionment with recycled plastics? What are some of the more common misconceptions?

Advertisement

Rosalie Mann: Wow, that’s a big, big question for me. Recycling plastic is not a solution at all. In my opinion we should stop it as soon as possible. Recycling plastics wastes our precious time and also promotes the misconception – the illusion – that it is a good idea, that it is a viable solution to the problem. This is absolutely not true.

Because plastic is made of chemicals – many of which are naturally toxic. When you recycle, you put those chemicals in the loop again and again, and you generate more and more microplastics and nanoplastics that we will ingest and breathe. Can you now understand the true nature of the problem?

The crux of the issue lies not in finding ways to increase recycling efforts, but in eliminating the use of chemicals associated with plastics. Chemicals containing plastics made from fossil fuels pose a significant threat to our health. A group of health scientists attending global plastics treaty discussions in Nairobi proposed a new draft to the United Nations that explicitly addresses impacts on human health.

This is an important development as we often overlook this important aspect of human and wildlife health, instead focusing on how to integrate plastics back into our lives. The emphasis should be on termination rather than continuity.

The way it is portrayed as an eco-friendly solution further increases the danger of recycled plastic. The companies and individuals who use it are celebrated and awarded for their efforts. This is absurd, and future generations will find our blindness to the reality of the situation shocking.

Advertisement

Recycled plastic is marketed as a crisis, falsely presented as a material that contributes to saving the planet, when in reality, it makes plastic pollution and climate change worse.

We need to stop treating plastic as a precious resource that can be brought back into circulation through recycling or reusing.

Now is the time to redirect the billions of dollars allocated for recycling toward the development of technologies based on the use of enzymes to eliminate toxic plastic waste that litters the oceans, lands, and mountains.

Euronews View: You also mentioned treaties and regulations as a key way to limit the threat of plastics. What would be your message to decision makers in Brussels and elsewhere when considering these legal initiatives?

Rosalie Mann: My message to Brussels is to pause its target of achieving 100% plastic recycling by 2030. This target set for the near future – 2030 is practically tomorrow – raises the question: why? Why make this decision when numerous studies indicate that plastic recycling is directly linked to infertility, cancer, endometriosis, obesity, heart disease, and other health problems?

Advertisement

So, what’s happening with them? We must end the notion that we can reuse this toxic material or put it back into circulation. We have to stop at that. Taxing plastics at source is important, as the current low cost of plastics makes it more economically attractive.

Again, if we were looking to make changes, the options already exist. For example, swimwear can be made from wool, and various natural fibers are available. So, why stick to just plastic?

The two industries most responsible for this pollution – packaging and textiles – account for more than 50% of total production. Just imagine, if we decide tomorrow to eliminate plastic from both these industries, we can solve more than half the problem.

The question remains: When will we make this decision? That’s why I named my foundation “No More Plastic”. The message is clear, and I hope it resonates.

Source