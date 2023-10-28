Q3 earnings: Tech sector in focus

A major contributing factor to the decline in market momentum over the past three months has been rising interest rates and the ‘higher for longer’ outlook of Fed policy. Given the perceived ‘long term’ status of tech stocks, the interest rate issue is an even more significant headwind for them.

You can see this in the chart below, which shows the three-month performance of the S&P 500 index and the Zacks Tech sector. The chart also shows the performance of Amazon AMZN, Microsoft MSFT and Alphabet GOOGL over the same period.

Zacks Investment Research

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

As you can see here, the Zacks Tech sector (blue line, bottom – 11.5%) has lagged the broader market (red line, second from the bottom, bottom -9.7%), Microsoft (green line, bottom – 2.7%) ), Amazon (orange line, down -3.9%) and Alphabet (violet line, down -8.7%) are outperforming.

The relative outperformance of Microsoft and Amazon is a reflection of the earnings power of these mega-cap companies which was reaffirmed in their quarterly results. Alphabet’s results were no less impressive, but the market is placing a premium on the speed of cloud and AI. It appears Alphabet is faltering a bit on that front.

The ‘Big 7 Tech Players’ group that includes Amazon, Microsoft and Alphabet besides Apple AAPL, Meta Meta, Tesla TSLA and Nvidia NVDA is on track to achieve +49% earnings growth in Q3 2023 at +12.2%. Higher revenues, as the chart below shows.

Zacks Investment Research

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Strong Q3 results from these mega-cap tech players, of which only Apple and Nvidia have yet to report results at this stage, are a big reason why the overall Q3 earnings growth rate for the S&P 500 index has been positive in recent days Has been.

Third quarter earnings for the S&P 500 index on a blended basis, meaning combining actual earnings revealed with estimates from companies still to come, are now expected to grow +1.2% from the same period last year, the same increase. (+1.2%) revenue is expected. If we remove the contributions of these ‘Big 7 Tech players’, third quarter earnings for the remainder of the index would be -5.7% lower than the same period last year.

The chart below shows the group’s earnings and revenue growth on an annual basis.

Zacks Investment Research

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

As we all know by now, the group’s unprecedented growth in 2021 partly reflected demand carried forward from futures periods that was in the process of being adjusted last year and this year. As you can see above, the group is expected to resume ‘regular/normal’ growth next year, but a lot of this depends on how the macroeconomic picture unfolds.

Apart from these mega-cap players, Q3 total earnings for the technology sector as a whole are expected to be +18.6% higher with revenues +4% higher than the same period last year.

The chart below shows the sector’s third quarter earnings and revenue growth expectations, in context of where growth has been over the past two quarters and what is expected to happen over the coming three periods.

Zacks Investment Research

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

As was the case with the ‘Big 7 Tech Players’, the overall tech sector has been dealing with revenues and earnings pushed forward during Covid for the past several quarters. In fact, the Zacks Tech sector’s earnings growth turned positive only last quarter (2023 Q2) after being in negative territory during the previous four quarters.

This big picture view of the ‘Big 7 players’ and the region as a whole shows that the worst growth challenges are shifting to the rearview mirror.

You can see this clearly in the chart given below.

Zacks Investment Research

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Q3 Earnings Season Scorecard

Including all earnings reports through Friday, October 27, we now have third quarter results from 246 S&P 500 members, or 49.2% of the index’s total membership. These companies’ Q3 earnings totaled +6% from the same period last year and revenue was +2.1% higher, with EPS beating estimates by 79.3% and revenue beating estimates by 64.2%.

We have another extremely busy reporting docket this week with over 1100 companies reporting Q3 results, including 159 S&P 500 members. In addition to the aforementioned Apple AAPL, which reports after markets close on Thursday, we have several other notable companies reporting results this week, including Airbnb, Shopify, Qualcomm, and others.

The comparison charts below put third-quarter earnings and revenue growth rates at this level in historical context.

Zacks Investment Research

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The comparison charts below show Q3 EPS and revenue beat percentages in historical context.

Zacks Investment Research

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

As you can see here, the companies are comfortably beating consensus EPS estimates, but falling slightly behind by a percentage point on revenue. This becomes clear when we look at the ‘mixed’ beats percentage for Q3, which shows the proportion of these 246 index members that beat both EPS and revenue estimates.

Zacks Investment Research

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

big picture of earnings

Looking at the third quarter of 2023 as a whole, S&P 500 earnings are currently expected to grow +1.2% on revenues up +1.2% from the same period last year. This would follow a -7.1% decline on +1.1% higher revenues in Q2 2023. Please note that earnings growth has turned positive for the first time after being in negative territory for three consecutive quarters.

The chart below highlights year-over-year third quarter earnings and revenue growth, in context of where growth has been in recent quarters and what is expected to happen over the next few periods.

Zacks Investment Research

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The earnings growth picture for the quarter improves further on an ex-energy basis (+6.6% vs +1.2%).

The chart below shows the picture of earnings and revenue growth on an annual basis.

Zacks Investment Research

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Look at current expectations for next year and the year after that to understand the difference between the reality of current bottom-up total income projections and the never-ending worries about an impending economic recession. That said, most economic analysts have been steadily lowering their recession outlook in recent months.

For a detailed look at the overall earnings picture, including expectations going forward, please see our weekly earnings trends report >>>>The earnings picture continues to improve

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download the 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN): Free Stock Analysis Report

Apple Inc. (AAPL): Free Stock Analysis Report

Microsoft Corporation (MSFT): Free Stock Analysis Report

Nvidia Corporation (NVDA): Free Stock Analysis Report

Tesla, Inc. (TSLA): Free Stock Analysis Report

Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL): Free Stock Analysis Report

Meta Platform, Inc. (Meta): Free Stock Analysis Report

Click here to read this article on Zacks.com.

Zacks Investment Research

Source: finance.yahoo.com