Ripple publishes the Quarterly XRP Market Report to voluntarily provide transparency and regular updates on the state of the crypto markets, relevant XRP Ledger and

As an XRP holder, Ripple believes that proactive communication and transparency is part of being a responsible stakeholder. Additionally, Ripple urges others in the industry to build trust, promote open communication, and raise the bar industry-wide.

crypto market summary

In Q3, the crypto market took fewer signals from broader macro assets, instead placing more emphasis on industry specific news and capital flows. During the third quarter, BTC’s correlation with the S&P reached a historic low of 0.23. XRP also displayed a low correlation of 0.16 in the same time period.

There were significant market developments that impacted asset prices and liquidity. Multiple instances of protocol hacks, irregularities and scams made headlines, as it lost approximately $686 million in the most recent quarter. In September, a hot wallet security breach on HTX resulted in the loss of $8 million worth of ETH, while the cross-chain protocol Mixin Network suffered a crypto loss of $200 million due to an exploit. These factors, combined with the ongoing volatility and uncertainty in traditional markets, drove trading volumes to some of the lowest levels in the industry. BTC volume reached a three-year low of $1-2B per day, and accordingly, XRP volume reached a four-year low of close to $300-400M per day.

Trading activity in XRP continued primarily on major non-US exchanges such as Binance, OKEx, and Upbit. Following a US court ruling in July, which ruled that XRP is not a security, the token was re-listed on several US exchanges, including Coinbase and Kraken. Challenger exchanges that prioritized regulated token status gained market share. For example, XRP has shown material bullish growth since its recent listing. Additionally, XRP options markets have emerged with new listings on Bit.com and Deribit.

The limited flow of fresh cash into the market led to continued leverage in the broader crypto system. Market activity was likely driven by market-maker positions and their client flows as crypto interest levels were similar to pre-2020 levels, and retail exchange volumes were also at similar levels.

Ultimately, it would be no surprise if all eyes are on BTC/ETH ETF approval scheduled for Q1 2024 or earlier. It remains uncertain whether this is the moment for a massive influx of capital. This uncertainty is also reflected in the global macro situation, which has become even more complex with developments in the Middle East. Since then, the overall market sentiment of global economic conditions and stability has certainly changed as US bond yields have risen to historic highs, commodities have risen significantly and money has flowed into safe-haven currencies like the Swiss franc. The combination of these factors has led to the recent surge in crypto prices.

Update on SEC lawsuit against Ripple

On October 19, the SEC dismissed all remaining charges against Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse and Executive Chairman Chris Larsen. This surprise capitulation by the SEC was a dismissal “with prejudice,” meaning the decision is final and the SEC cannot later attempt to retry those claims. There was no settlement involved, and no prosecutions of individuals will take place in April. The case will now move directly to the remedies stage in which the Court will decide what measures to impose, if any, in light of the Court’s finding that certain institutional sales constitute sales of securities.

This news follows a series of consecutive victories for Ripple including a July 13 ruling that, as a matter of law, XRP is not a security, and an October 3 ruling that Rejecting SEC’s bid For an interlocutory appeal.

global regulatory developments

While the US struggles with a lack of crypto regulatory clarity, Asian regulators have taken the lead in providing guidance and rulebooks on crypto. Singapore’s MAS granted Ripple a major payments institution license just four months after granting initial in-principle approval in June this year. Coinbase and Sygnum also received their major payment institution licenses. Additionally, MAS released a regulatory framework aimed at strengthening the stability of single-currency stablecoins. In Europe, the UK’s FCA asked crypto businesses to become compliant with new financial promotion rules and a new UK bill is set to give local authorities powers to freeze and seize crypto assets linked to crime if passed this year. Approval is received at the end. Finally, G20 leaders are pushing for the early implementation of a cross-border framework for crypto.

Deep Dive: XRP Markets

Going forward, Ripple will publish standardized market metrics derived from public sources including CCData, Bloomberg and Refinitv Eikon.

Chart 1: The day of the SEC decision (July 13) and August 17 saw a surge in XRP price and realized volatility due to the large risk-off move. XRP ended the quarter at a historic 90-day low for volatility (~40%).

Table 1: Major token prices and volumes (figures as of end of Q3 ’23)

Current USD prices and weekly returns in percentage points. The 30-day and 90-day average trading volumes reflect daily trading activity for USD and stablecoin pairs on top-tier exchanges, as measured by CCData.

Chart 2: After a large increase of ~$4B in traded volume on July 13 (the day of the court decision), XRP volume gradually decreased and reached $300-400M per day at the end of the quarter.

Chart 3: The majority of XRP trading activity is currently with stablecoins, primarily due to the overwhelming majority of exchanges trading XRP against USDT.

Chart 4: Binance remains a big player in the XRP market (~60% on average compared to Q3). As more exchanges began trading XRP, there has been some growth in the “Other” category. US exchanges have grown to account for approximately 5% of global XRP volume (in USD value).

xrp ledger status

As the community continues to build on the XRP Ledger, key features were proposed to ensure that developers can create innovative applications while providing better trust and security for their issued assets:

XLS-30d AMM: This offering adds a non-custodial automated market maker (AMM) as a native feature to XRPL’s decentralized exchange (DEX). Developers can use the XLS-30d AMM integration to create new financial applications and/or integrate into non-financial applications. With the AMM being built as a protocol rather than an application, liquidity is aggregated at the protocol level and shared with the order book DEX, ensuring better pricing and availability of tokenized assets on XRPL. The RippleX performance and engineering teams published a performance test report validating the proposed modification’s increase in network utility specifically for cross-currency payments.

XLS-38D: This amendment enables a cross-chain bridge where XRP can move bi-directionally between the XRPL mainnet and the XRPL sidechain. This cross-chain bridging software will also be used to establish a connection between the XRPL mainnet and the upcoming evm sidechain (currently available on Devnet), brings interoperability to the XRP ledger and empowers developers with better customization.

Over the past quarter, the community continued to create and advance notable projects and apps to address a variety of use cases. Notably, NFTrad announced its integration with the XRP Ledger, the first multi-chain NFT marketplace to support XRPL. This integration also introduced protocol-level royalty protection through XRPL’s XLS-20 standard. rwa protocol Launch announced $HOME, the first mortgage-backed stable coin on the XRP Ledger and Ducati launches its first digital collectible on the XRP Ledger.

on-chain activity

Trading volume on XRP Ledger’s DEX increased by more than 3x in the third quarter. This was due to several days between 7/12 and 8/17 when single-day trading volume exceeded $1M, sometimes reaching $20M-30M in mid-August.

on-chain activity Q3 2023 Q2 2023 Exchange 90,446,746 99,312,734 XRP burned for transaction fees 243,201 389,073 Average cost per transaction (in XRP) 0.00269 0.00392 Average XRP closing price (in USD) 0.55 0.48 Average cost per transaction (in USD) 0.001490 0.001881 Volume on DEX (in USD) 218,610,501 51,671,864 trustline 7,583,330 7,951,618 new wallet number 157,936 138,644

The DEX has been operating continuously since the launch of the XRP Ledger in 2012, which allows users to buy and sell tokens for XRP or other tokens and provides on-chain liquidity for multiple currency pairs. Native functionality such as auto-bridging allows fungible and non-fungible assets transferred to XRPL to access the existing liquidity of the DEX to create a synthetic order book for the assets. The ledger also has built-in pathfinding functionality that allows it to find the most efficient path for a given trade.

Ripple’s XRP holdings

Ripple reports information about its XRP holdings at the beginning of the quarter and the last day of the quarter. Its holdings fall into two categories: XRP that is currently available in its wallet, and XRP that is subject to an on-ledger escrow lockup that will be released every month over the next 42 months.

For this latter category, Ripple does not have access to that XRP until the escrow releases it to Ripple on a monthly basis. The bulk of the XRP issued is put back into escrow.

30 June 2023

Total XRP held by Ripple: 5,551,119,094

Total XRP subject to on-ledger escrow: 41,900,000,005

30 September 2023

Total XRP held by Ripple: 5,258,162,324

Total XRP subject to on-ledger escrow: 41,300,000,005

Source: ripple.com