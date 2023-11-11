participants

Umesh Mahajan; CFO; Silver Spike Investment Corp.

Scott Gordon; CEO; Silver Spike Investment Corp.

Michael Lavery; Analyst; piper sandler

Umesh Mahajan

Good morning. I’m Umesh Mahajan, CFO of Silver Spike Investment Corp. Here with me today is Scott Gordon, CEO of Silver Spike Investments Corp. Welcome to Silver Spike’s earnings conference call and live webcast for the third quarter of 2023. Silver Spike’s financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2023 were released yesterday and can be accessed from our website ssic.silverspikecap.com. A replay of the call will also be available on Silver Spike’s website.

Before we begin, I would like to remind everyone that certain statements that are not based on historical facts made during this call, including any statements related to financial guidance, may be considered forward-looking statements under the federal securities laws. Could. Because these forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that are important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. We encourage you to view our latest SEC filings for information on some of these risk factors.

Silver Spike undertakes no obligation or responsibility to update any forward-looking statements. Please note that the information reported on this call is only as of today, November 10, 2023. You are therefore advised that time-sensitive information may no longer be accurate at the time of any replay or transcript reading.

Ok. So good morning again. And thank you all for attending. The results were released yesterday. And there is a management presentation deck attached to the 8-K that was filed. Those who are joining us today on this earnings webcast should also watch it live.

We tried to base this slide on numbers. This is for reference only as we visit those pages. I will cover the presentation slides and then turn it over to Scott Gordon for his thoughts at the end of the presentation.

So if you please look at page 3 of the presentation. Financial highlights for third quarter 2023 show gross investment income of $2.9 million. Cost of 1.3 million dollars. Net investment income of $1.6 million. Net investment income per share for the quarter is $0.26. Net assets of $87.4 million at the end of the period were less than the previous quarter due to the payment of dividends that we could have paid. Our net asset value per share is $14.06.

There was no new investment in this quarter. We will discuss our core efforts and portfolio in more detail in the next slides. We are also pleased to announce that our Board has approved a cash dividend of $0.70 per share, which includes a regular quarterly dividend of $0.25 per share, up from $0.23 per share in the previous quarter. and a special dividend of $0.45 versus $0.40 last quarter. These dividends will be payable on December 29 to stockholders of record as of December 20. We’ll move on to the next few pages shortly as most of our investors are already familiar with our story.

On page 4, Silver Spike Investment Corp, BDC is managed by Silver Spike Capital. An SEC registered investment advisor with an experienced team that has decades of investment experience and extensive networks in the cannabis industry. On page 5, it presents the experience profile of our management team.

Page 6 presents the competitive advantages and differentiation that a BDC offers compared to other types of investment vehicles primarily for REITs, which are our main competitors in the cannabis lending space. SSIC can give loans against cash flow as well as real estate. And unlike REITs, we do not require at least 75% of the property to be investment real estate, which allows us to have more flexible lending strategies that the industry really needs and will need as we move forward.

On page 7, we talk about market opportunity. We believe we are in the early innings of a multi-year secular growth story for the cannabis industry. This is a really attractive opportunity for lenders due to the general lack of institutional capital for this industry.

On page 8, see the detailed underwriting process we follow for each investment we make with our capital.

The sourcing and provenance efforts on page 9. Our active pipeline remains very strong. There was a temporary peace and deal activity at the end of the summer. But it has increased again in October. We have an active deal pipeline of $448 million. And we are very busy working on existing deals and feel very good about the opportunities we are currently pursuing.

Page 10 shows the diversification inherent in our portfolio. The bar chart on the left shows the number of states in which each of our portfolio companies operates. And this is important for the cannabis industry because each state has its own set of regulations and unique competitive dynamics. Each company in our portfolio is diverse. And at the overall portfolio level, we are even more diversified across the dialects of different states. The pie chart on company strategy in the center of this page shows that we have a healthy mix of companies that have the brand as a primary focus, versus MSOs that are focused on setting up business infrastructure across multiple states. So we feel good about the overall risk diversification inherent in our portfolio.

Slide 10 shows our portfolio summary as of September 30. Company A is [Shrine], which owns the Steezi brand. Company B is [PharmaCann], Both these investments were made last summer. Company C shows [Cure leaves], 8% secured bonds until 2026. They were purchased at a significant discount to its par value.

Our last three investments were our floating rate loans and the rest – with prime as the base rate. The company is one of our larger investments in the De Verano first-lien term loan transaction that took place last October. Company E represents our investment [Merriman], Investment made at the beginning of this year. And Company F represents Dreamfields Brands, owner of the Jeeter brand. One of the most recognized cannabis brands especially in the pre-hold category.

This quarter, we facilitated an extension of the credit facility to Jitaar, although the size of our position remains the same. So overall if I look at the top of the page, our total investment value is approximately $57 million and the average yield to maturity on the loans is 18.2%.

A few additional points we like to emphasize when we look at this portfolio and then compare it to other BDCs, all of our positions are first-lien loans or secured bonds. None of our loans or bonds are in non-accrual status or 90% of our portfolio is in floating rate securities. And our gross portfolio yield of over 18% compares quite favorably to the broader listed BDC universe. Therefore the portfolio comparison is favourable. And we also believe that each of our portfolio companies is really well positioned in the industry for the long term.

So I’d like to close by reminding investors that a quarterly dividend of $0.25 and a special dividend of $0.45 will be paid to stockholders of record on December 20, 2023.

So with that, I’d like to turn it over to Scott Gordon for some comments.

Scott Gordon

Thanks, Umesh. In summary with respect to broader market conditions during the quarter, there was certainly mixed news on the regulatory front regarding the potential redefinition of cannabis. Earlier in the quarter, widespread enthusiasm was seen among industry participants. Publicly traded cannabis names rallied strongly in anticipation of long-awaited and meaningful regulatory reform taking shape.

Generally, operators in the sector believed that this would lead to an imminent increase in capital inflows into the sector. Thus, they halted many of their financing initiatives, resulting in reduced capital market activity across the board, which Umesh mentioned. We believe this is a temporary thing and have already started to see meaningful acceleration in our deal sourcing efforts.

Meanwhile, macro trends and sectors remain intact. Growth in most markets is broadly in line with forecasts. And as we have seen over the past several years, many of the pricing and margin pressures appear to have subsided substantially.

Markets in new states will continue to come online. The most important thing is that this week’s election decision to implement adult use in Ohio has come. Consolidation among small-scale operators remains a topic. And less efficient companies are either shuttering or merging to make better economies of scale in operating efficiencies. This is especially prevalent in California. A market that has recently been grappling with its own unique issues and challenges.

However, overall, we are excited that the opportunity is set for us. This is as attractive in SSIC as capital remains a scarce commodity in the industry. For one thing, the ability to continue to structure solid loans with very favorable lender terms in credit metrics.

With that, I will turn it back over to Umesh.

Umesh Mahajan

Thanks Scott. So that’s it – that’s all we have. And we will be happy to answer any questions you may have in the context of our formal presentation. operator

operator

(Operator Instructions) Michael Lavery, Piper Sandler.

Michael Lavery

Thank you. Good morning.

Umesh Mahajan

Oho. Good morning, Michael. How are you?

Michael Lavery

Yes. Good. I want to follow up on your comment about the price falling and at least the market conditions stabilizing. And I think maybe a few things will happen. How widely are you seeing this?

And would it be fair to think that market conditions in some of them have significantly improved – or even stabilized – particularly around pricing. It appears that this will make operators more eager and willing to seek capital and financing. Would that be the right way to think about it, and is that what you’re saying?

Umesh Mahajan

Yes. Thank you. That’s a good question, Michael. Yes. As we have experienced over the past year, many competitive markets, particularly in the western states, have clearly seen significant declines in wholesale prices, which has also eroded retail margins to some extent.

And against that backdrop, it was difficult for operators to really think about and execute their growth strategies. They were bending down. They were looking inside their hoods. They were trying to fix some of their operations and get to a cost structure where they could compete better and win with competitive dynamics.

Now we have seen that many licenses for farming have not been renewed in many of those states. Now we have seen that there has been improvement in the farming and wholesale markets in many of those markets. And you started to see some increases in wholesale prices. Operators are feeling more comfortable rethinking some of their growth plans.

And those growth plans could double. This could just be biological evolution. Revisiting some of their add-ons either adding cultivation facilities or some more dispensaries or it could even be M&A. And there’s certainly been a lot of focus on consolidation and M&A. But they are now feeling more comfortable pursuing those strategies. And whatever strategy they adopt, capital will be a good and important component of it. And we want to participate with those good operators in executing those strategies.

And certainly as lenders, we have to, as part of our underwriting process, focus on companies that are well positioned given all the dynamics. We also want to fully support them in whatever strategy they have. In any case, they will need capital. What’s more – the right operators love to participate in those strategies.

Michael Lavery

Ok. Great. Thank you very much.

operator

Thank you. There are no more questions. I would like to turn the call back over to Umesh Mahajan for concluding remarks.

Umesh Mahajan

Thank you. If investors have any additional questions, please contact us – our Investor Relations. Otherwise, thank you very much for participating in this call. We look forward to speaking with you again next quarter. thank you so much.

operator

Thank you for your participation. This ends the program. And now you can disconnect. Have a nice day everyone.

