On February 9, 2024, CEO Matthew Fleck sold 78,767 shares of Q2 Holdings Inc. (NYSE:QTWO), according to the most recent SEC filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $42.26 per share, resulting in a total value of $3,329,999.42.

Q2 Holdings Inc. is a provider of digital banking and lending solutions to banks, credit unions, alternative finance and fintech companies globally. The company’s solutions are designed to provide an engaging, secure and seamless online and mobile banking experience to end users.

In the last year, insiders have sold a total of 240,253 shares and bought none. The recent sale by CEO Matthew Fleck is part of a broader trend seen within the company, where there have been 32 insider sales and no insider purchases in the past year.

Shares of Q2 Holdings Inc. were trading at $42.26 on the day of the insider’s latest sale, giving the company a market capitalization of $2.533 billion.

According to GF Value, with a price of $42.26 and a GuruFocus value of $61.86, Q2 Holdings Inc. has a price-to-GF-value ratio of 0.68, indicating that the stock is significantly undervalued.

GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate that takes into account historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company’s past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

Q2 Holdings Inc. CEO Matthew Fleck sold 78,767 shares.

The insider trend image above shows the recent insider selling activity in Q2 Holdings Inc.

Q2 Holdings Inc. CEO Matthew Fleck sold 78,767 shares.

The GF Value image above provides a visual representation of the stock’s current valuation in relation to the stock’s intrinsic value, as estimated by GuruFocus.

This article prepared by GuruFocus is designed to provide general information and does not constitute financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst estimates using unbiased methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock and does not take into account individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to provide long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis may not include the latest, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus has no position in the stocks mentioned here.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

Source: www.bing.com